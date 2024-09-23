Bybit Türkiye Listed as a Crypto Asset Service Provider by the CMB

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit Türkiye, the partner site of Bybit, has achieved a key milestone by being officially listed as a Crypto Asset Service Provider by the Capital Markets Board (CMB) of Turkey on September 19th, 2024.



Bybit Türkiye operates under Narkasa Yazılım Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, a locally incorporated entity, ensuring full compliance with CMB regulations. This listing underscores Bybit Türkiye’s dedication to working within Turkey's regulatory framework while driving innovation and growth in the country’s crypto industry.

Strengthening its Presence in Türkiye

Since its partnership with Narkasa in June, Bybit Türkiye has prioritized strategic initiatives aimed at establishing itself as a market leader. The exchange is leveraging its global expertise, advanced technologies, and experienced team to provide Turkish users with a secure and efficient platform tailored to their needs.

Demonstrating Commitment to the Turkish Market

Bybit Türkiye has taken several decisive steps to cater to the needs of Turkish crypto users:

Early September 2024: Introduced Turkish Lira (TL) trading pairs, allowing users to conveniently buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with TL.

One-Click Buy Feature: Simplified the process of purchasing cryptocurrencies for new users.

Ziraat Bank and Vakıfbank Integration: Enabled users to deposit and withdraw TL seamlessly through trusted local banks.



Bybit Türkiye is dedicated to providing an exceptional user experience, catering to both experienced and new traders. The platform offers advanced trading tools for seasoned users, a user-friendly interface for seamless and convenient trading, and 24/7 localized customer support, ensuring assistance is readily available in Turkish.

Quote from Kutluhan Akçın, Country Manager of Bybit Türkiye:

“We are thrilled to be included in the CMB's list of operating exchanges. This recognition allows us to further solidify our commitment to the Turkish market. By adhering to local regulations, we will provide a secure and localized crypto trading experience for our users. We aim to be a leader and pioneer in the Turkish crypto sector, offering users the unparalleled Bybit experience with the added convenience of Turkish Lira integration and exceptional customer support.”

About Bybit Türkiye

In June 2024, Bybit reinforced its commitment to the Turkish crypto market by rebranding Narkasa as Bybit Türkiye. This strategic move underscores our dedication to offering Turkish users a localized and secure crypto trading experience. Operated by Narkasa Yazılım Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, Bybit Türkiye stands as an independent brand, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Turkish market while ensuring the highest standards of service and security.

