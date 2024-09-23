First Onsite Presents Live Burn and Education Seminar in Freeport, Il

Training burn of a structure and vehicles designed for fire and safety awareness



Illinois Live Burn And Education event

Picture shows a training burn in Twins Lakes, WI. in June for fire safety awareness. First Onsite is partnering with FireTech Inc, on September 30 to present a live training burn at Stephenson Fairgrounds in Freeport, Il. The Freeport Fire Department will assist and train as a part of the event. Photo Credit: FireTech Inc



GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, is co-hosting a Live Burn and Education Seminar on September 30 at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds in Freeport, Illinois.

First Onsite is partnering with FireTech Inc, Fire and Explosion Investigations and fire expert John Knapp along with Todd Davis, an insurance educator, who will be conducting his “Stop, Drop & Roll” class which will offer CE credits. The class will feature lessons on fire behavior, fire safety, and controlled burns of a two-room structure, as well as two vehicles. This educational event is geared toward Claims Adjusters, Claims Advocates, CSRs, and SIU Representatives. The general public and media are welcome to attend. The Freeport Fire Department will be assisting and training as part of the event.

“First Onsite is proud to be a sponsor of this important event as it will educate attendees on the nuances and challenges of dealing with fires and their aftermaths. The Freeport event will showcase the fire prevention and mitigation services we are known for in the region,” said Tom Keyes, General Manager

Western IL Region, First Onsite.

Date/Time/Location/RSVP

The Live Burn and Education Seminar will be held at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds at 2250 S. Walnut Road in Freeport, Illinois. Class will occur on September 30, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (lunch will be provided) Email info@iliasiu.com to register. Registration opens at 8 am.

This is the second Live Burn and Education Seminar that First Onsite has sponsored this year, following the June event at the Randall Fire Department, in Twins Lakes, WI.

First Onsite, a leader in the property restoration industry, provides fire prevention and mitigation services to clients throughout North America. Co-hosting this event demonstrates the company’s commitment to fire safety. For more information on the services provided by First Onsite, visit www.firstonsite.com.

FireTech Inc., John Knapp, and their 12 experts have been industry leaders and one of the most respected Origin and Cause and Consulting firms in the Midwest for over 35 years. John will provide attendees with instruction and demonstrations on fire behavior, fire investigation, as well as scene preservation, to provide attendees with the necessary tools to pursue subrogation or SIU referrals to the insurance industry and fire service personnel.

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV). For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Terance Brouse

Teranceb@wearemaverick.com

647-667-7524

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a764262f-fb92-4af0-8dc4-baa6a7d93408