Kratos SRE Welcomes Congressman Gary Palmer to Facility in Birmingham

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently welcomed U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (AL-6) to Kratos SRE in Birmingham, Alabama, to showcase Kratos’ expertise in the development, modeling and deployment of advanced technologies including materials for extreme environments, hypersonics, space systems, missile systems, missile defense, strategic deterrence, propulsion systems, RF technology integration, additive manufacturing, airborne ISR, and energy applications.



Kratos SRE team with Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) at Birmingham Facility

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdb3ad6c-dc5a-4a5b-b016-4a562d6a3dbd

Michael Johns, Senior Vice President of Kratos SRE, said, “We were honored to host Representative Palmer at our Kratos SRE facility in Birmingham. The Kratos SRE team is working on incredibly important programs for our national defense, exploration of space, and emerging technologies in many industries and we were excited to showcase all the team is doing on this engaging visit.”

Kratos SRE, formerly part of Southern Research and acquired by Kratos in May 2022, is an advanced concept group within Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division. SRE currently employs about 220 engineers, technicians and program support professionals conducting work in support of the space community, the Department of Defense and other national security customers. Kratos SRE’s growth within Birmingham is part of the company’s overall strategy to expand leading-edge technology capabilities in areas specifically related to hypersonics.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

