Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Launches New Center to Combat Racial and Health Inequities

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an extension and evolution of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota mission to pave the way for everyone to achieve their healthiest life, the company today announced the launch of the Center for Racial and Health Equity. The Center for Racial and Heath Equity builds on Blue Cross’s longstanding commitment to health equity, with a renewed focus on systemic inequities and healing as central to community health and wellbeing.

The new Center for Racial and Health Equity aligns the Racial and Health Equity (RHE) Integration, RHE Policy and Communications, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) teams along with the tobacco settlement funded Center for Prevention. Coalescing these collective efforts under one entity will better advance community-led solutions, and strengthen internal culture and workstreams while allowing for greater focus tailoring health plans with equity focused initiatives. All unified equity efforts are designed through the lens of ensuring historically and contemporary marginalized communities have ongoing opportunities to maximize health.

“We are committed to listening, learning, partnering and acting in collaboration with community for improved outcomes and in this moment, it requires we lean in even more,” said Bukata Hayes, Vice President of Racial and Health Equity and Chief Equity Officer at Blue Cross. “We remain unwavering in centering the needs of our members and communities most impacted by racial and health inequities. Our new name and structure reflect how Blue Cross is increasing and expanding our participation in equity opportunities across the health ecosystem. We want to reach even more organizations that share our commitment to changing policies, systems and environments in support of communities impacted by racial and health inequities.”

Both in Minnesota and nationally, racial and health inequities persistently continue to drive-up healthcare and economic costs. A 2018 Blue Cross and University of Minnesota report found that health inequities cost the state of Minnesota $2.26 billion annually, while a 2022 report by Deloitte determined that health inequities cost the US $320 billion a year. Such spiraling costs if unaddressed, could have direct impact on future affordability, quality, and access to care. And when combining such costs with the negative health outcomes, patient experience, and quality of life for individuals, families, and communities caused by inequities, addressing them becomes both an economic and moral imperative. Against that backdrop, the new Center will focus more on opportunities aimed at driving down overall healthcare spending by proactively addressing socioeconomic drivers of poor health, and enabling future healthcare design with equity in mind.

About the Center for Racial and Health Equity

The Center for Racial and Heath Equity ( CenterforRHE.com ) builds on the longstanding commitment to advancing racial and health equity made by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Funded primarily through proceeds from Blue Cross’ historic lawsuit against the tobacco industry, we invest in community-led solutions, work to build an internal culture based on equity and belonging, advance policy to transform systems, and create narrative change to address bias and inequity. Our approach is to embed, transform, partner, and heal – fostering authentic change so everyone has the opportunity to achieve their healthiest life.