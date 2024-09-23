Actuate Announces Scientific Reports Publication on Elraglusib’s Novel Immunomodulatory Mechanism of Action as a GSK-3β Inhibitor

New Mechanistic Insights Underscore Multiple Potential Roles for Elraglusib as an Immune Modulator in the treatment of Neuroblastoma



Study Illustrates Potential to Activate the Immune System Even in Cancers That Have Not Previously Responded to Checkpoint Inhibitors

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), announced the Scientific Reports publication of novel mechanistic data for its development candidate, elraglusib.

The article, entitled, “Targeted inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase‑3 using 9‑ING‑41 (elraglusib) enhances CD8 T‑cell‑reactivity against neuroblastoma cells” is available online.

“The mechanistic data published in Scientific Reports provides crucial evidence of elraglusib’s ability to enhance activation of the immune system by tumor cells,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate. “By improving antigen presentation and enhancing the activation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, we are paving the way for more effective immunotherapeutic strategies including combinations of elraglusib with checkpoint inhibitors.” Using neuroblastoma, which is typically refractory to checkpoint inhibitors, as a model system, these findings illustrate the potential to activate the immune system even in cancers that have not previously responded to checkpoint inhibitors and underscore elraglusib’s potential as a highly innovative treatment for challenging cancers.

The summary of key mechanistic findings:

Elraglusib significantly enhances MHC-I molecule surface expression of neuroblastoma cells, improving their recognition by cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs)

Treatment with elraglusib leads to the disruption of NK-κB signaling, a key contributor to tumor cell survival, promoting cancer cell apoptosis and reducing treatment resistance

Elraglusib boosts IFNγ signaling through the JAK/STAT pathway, particularly STAT1, which further supports improved antigen presentation and immune response

When combined with an anti-PD-1 treatment, elraglusib boosted CD8+ T cell proliferation and activation by neuroblastoma cells, showing potential for further development of these tumor immune response enhancing therapeutics.

“Despite the clinical benefit observed with checkpoint inhibitors in many advanced cancer types, the majority of patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors fail to respond,” said Dr. Andrew Mazar, Actuate’s Scientific Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. “The ability to enhance immunogenicity in a tumor such as neuroblastoma that is not unrecognized by the immune system, holds therapeutic promise for neuroblastoma patients and could potentially be translated for the treatment of other immunologically cold tumors as well.”

Elraglusib is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 Trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer (NCT03678883) and Phase 1/2 Trial (NCT04239092) in Ewing Sarcoma (EWS) and EWS-related sarcomas.

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including EMT, NF-kB-mediated resistance and several DDR pathways. Elraglusib also acts as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB in immune cells and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

