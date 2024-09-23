IRCODE Redefines Advertising with Exact Match Technology, Transforming Static Platforms into Performance-Driven Channels and Empowering Brands to Control Visual Search and Brand Integrity

IRCODE to Serve as Official Technology Partner to ADWEEK’s Brandweek, Replacing QR Codes with Next-Generation Image Recognition Technology



NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRCODE , an industry-first technology solution with next-generation image recognition technology, debuted today to answer advertising's biggest challenges: how to advance and create new seamless, performance-driven channels for consumer engagement while maintaining brand integrity. IRCODE’s patented Exact Match technology seamlessly combines physical and digital marketing, empowering consumers to take a simple photo of a billboard, frame of a TV show, or even product on the street, and then be transported to a custom digital experience curated by a brand.

At ADWEEK’s Brandweek, IRCODE will showcase its groundbreaking technology, which empowers brands to take full control of their digital presence. With IRCODE, any image becomes a portal to a custom digital experience, providing brands with complete control over the consumer journey—without needing unattractive QR codes or relying on external search engines that can misdirect customers.

Powered by advanced computer vision and AI neural networks, IRCODE seamlessly adapts to any medium—images or video—transforming static environments like billboards, product displays, and live events into dynamic, shoppable content and interactive ads with a simple camera phone scan. This technology enables brands to create personalized interactions and capture valuable data, offering a consistent, engaging experience.

“Brands today struggle to connect with consumers in a way that’s both personal and impactful,” said Matty Beckerman, CEO of IRCODE. “With IRCODE, we’re solving that problem by turning any image into an instant, interactive experience that gives brands full control of the customer journey. Instead of relying on outdated tech that directs users to generic results, IRCODE let's brands create personalized, dynamic connections that drive engagement. We’re excited to introduce our solution to the top advertising and marketing leaders at Brandweek and showcase how IRCODE is transforming consumer interaction.”

What sets IRCODE apart is its advanced tech stack, including content-based image retrieval (CBIR), which delivers high-precision recognition based on the image itself. Its 360-degree recognition and multi-angle analysis ensure accurate detection from various perspectives, while Triple-Foveated Image Capture layers images at different zoom levels to capture every detail. Coupled with our advanced video capabilities, IRCODE offers brands an unmatched ability to engage consumers across platforms, redefining the way brands connect and interact in advertising, retail, and beyond.

IRCODE’s technology offers:

Seamless Image-to-Digital Interaction: Transform any image into an interactive digital experience, creating real-time engagement opportunities.

Transform any image into an interactive digital experience, creating real-time engagement opportunities. Exact Match Technology: Delivers millimeter-level precision, ensuring unmatched accuracy in recognizing images, even when they are partially obscured or distorted.

Delivers millimeter-level precision, ensuring unmatched accuracy in recognizing images, even when they are partially obscured or distorted. Real-Time Data & Insights: Brands can capture metrics such as engagement time, location, frequency, and conversion rates, providing valuable insights into consumer behavior.

Brands can capture metrics such as engagement time, location, frequency, and conversion rates, providing valuable insights into consumer behavior. Medium- and Location-agnostic: IRCODE recognizes images no matter where they are — from billboards to digital video — ensuring a consistent and engaging user experience across all touchpoints.

IRCODE recognizes images no matter where they are — from billboards to digital video — ensuring a consistent and engaging user experience across all touchpoints. Shoppability: Make all video platforms, including streaming, social posts, and broadcasts of games or shows, interactive and shoppable.



“At IRCODE, we’re responding to a clear trend: consumers want meaningful interactions with brands but are increasingly tuning out traditional ads. At the same time, brands are looking for new, trusted ways to connect with their audiences that feel authentic and engaging,” said Brittany Hershkowitz, Chief Brand Officer of IRCODE. “Many technologies out there offer convenience but sacrifice creative control, leaving brands unsure of how their messaging is being delivered. Our platform addresses this by providing a flexible, evolving solution that lets brands fully control how they engage consumers, without overwhelming them. As digital and physical worlds continue to merge, we’re focused on creating advertising experiences that are seamless, relevant, and built for the future.”

As the official technology partner for Brandweek, IRCODE will enhance attendee engagement through interactive sessions, unlock content, brand activations, simplified networking and gamified experiences like pop quizzes, scavenger hunts, and 'scan-to-win' challenges. IRCODE's technology will be integrated throughout the event, providing real-time insights and driving active participation through reward-based competitions and interactive activities both on the main stage and across the venue.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.IRCODE.com .

About IRCODE

IRCODE is a cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing how we connect with the world around us by turning any image and video into dynamic, interactive digital portals. Powered by advanced computer vision and AI neural networks, IRCODE enables real-time shoppable content, immersive ads, and personalized consumer journeys—all without relying on QR codes or third-party search engines. With tools like 360-degree image recognition, multi-angle analysis, and triple-foveated image capture, IRCODE delivers unmatched accuracy and engagement across any platform, from billboards to live video.

Adaptable to industries like advertising, retail, healthcare, and entertainment, IRCODE empowers brands to transform visual assets into performance-driven marketing channels that capture real-time data and deepen consumer connections. Offering scalable, white-label solutions, IRCODE puts brands in control of their visual identity and customer engagement, redefining the future of interactive advertising.

Media Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Ircode@kcsa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0bb6d45-d844-4a72-a471-8eb20e1c2ffb