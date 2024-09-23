Marvin Harrison Jr. Connects With Cutters Sports for Dynamic Partnership

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutters Sports, the leader in football glove grip technology, is proud to announce a partnership with Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the most exciting young stars in the National Football League today. This multi-year collaboration brings together a dynamic, exceptionally talented wide receiver with a brand whose mission is to create superior football gloves for athletes dedicated to peak performance.



The fourth overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison came into the NFL with an impressive list of on-field accomplishments complemented by incredible work ethic and passion. He hasn’t wasted any time with the Cardinals, quickly showing the world the abilities that made him an elite performer at both Ohio State University and St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Penn. Harrison’s father is Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Sr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is representing Cutters as a global football brand ambassador, wearing innovative Cutters receiver gloves with best-in-class C-TACK® grip for every game — including the lightweight, high-performance Rev Pro and the padded Gamer, featuring added protection and support for receivers.

“Joining the Cutters family feels like a natural fit for me,” said Marvin Harrison Jr. “Cutters is a brand that stands for performance and precision, values that I hold close both on and off the field. I’m excited to work with them to inspire athletes everywhere and take my game — and the Cutters brand — to the next level.”

Harrison will work closely with Cutters to provide insights on product development, ensuring that the next generation of gloves meets the high standards expected by elite football athletes. Fans can look forward to exclusive content and collaborations that highlight Marvin’s journey and Cutters’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the gridiron.

“Marvin’s dedication and passion align perfectly with what we stand for at Cutters,” said Eli Miller, Director of Brand Marketing for Cutters Sports. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to creating something truly special together.”

About Cutters Sports

Cutters, the leaders in revolutionary C-TACK® grip technology, continues to innovate and exceed expectations of football’s top athletes. C-TACK® is Cutters’ proprietary performance grip material, which provides the strongest, most consistent and most durable grip. Cutters gloves are the choice of many elite pro, college and high school athletes. Committed to innovation and quality, Cutters is a member brand of United Sports Brands, a global leader in sports performance and protective products designed to help athletes perform at their personal best. Brands within the portfolio include Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutters, Nathan, Pearl Izumi and Glukos.





