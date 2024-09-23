Golden Matrix Group Subsidiary Meridianbet Partners With Integrity Compliance 360 for Upcoming Brazilian Market Entry

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) ("Golden Matrix" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Meridianbet, a leading online sports betting and iGaming company, has announced a strategic partnership with Integrity Compliance 360 (“IC360”), a prominent U.S.-based global sports integrity service provider.

The partnership comes as Meridianbet's Brazilian subsidiary, Meridian Gaming Brasil SPE, progresses in the licensing process for its entry into the Brazilian market, and will reinforce the Company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity for its sports offering in line with global regulatory expectations and market best practices.

The license application, filed under request number 56.195.600/0001-07, positions Meridianbet among a select group of global operators set to participate in one of the most highly anticipated market launches in the global sports betting and iGaming industry.

"Our partnership with IC360 underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest levels of integrity and transparency in all markets we operate in, including Brazil," said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet. "As we move closer to securing our license, this collaboration will ensure that we are fully equipped to meet the expectations of both regulatory bodies and our players in the world’s fastest-growing emerging betting and iGaming market."

“Brazil is expected to become the third-largest gaming market in the world, and this opportunity marks another key milestone for Golden Matrix, and further endorses our commitment to being a major player in the Brazilian Gaming Market,” said Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group. “Brazil’s multifaceted approval process reflects the complexity and scale of this market, and we are excited about the tremendous potential that lies ahead. We aim to leverage our extensive international experience, advanced technology and innovative betting solutions to cater to the unique preferences of Brazilian customers, and our partnership with IC360 will help ensure we’re doing it both ethically and responsibly.”

“Meridianbet is one of the best-positioned players in the Brazilian sports betting market,” said Scott Sadin, COO of IC360. “We are excited to work with the experts of the local market who understand the importance of integrity. It is our privilege to provide them with the tools needed to create an even stronger culture of transparency, that together can be modeled and shared with Meridianbet’s international reach.”

Meridianbet’s partnership with IC360 comes at a critical time for the Brazilian market, as it undergoes regulatory transformation and positions itself as a global leader in the iGaming and sports betting industry.

Meridianbet’s application includes both sports betting and iGaming (online casino) under Brazil’s comprehensive licensing regime, positioning it as one of the few operators able to offer a full suite of gaming experiences to Brazilian players.

The Brazilian gambling industry is projected to generate $34 billion in sports betting turnover by 2028, with an onshore gross win of $2.8 billion, according to a report by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridianbet’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

About IC360

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) is a global technology and consultancy powerhouse specializing in comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting, gaming, and iGaming. Leveraging the combined strengths of U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance, IC360’s mission is to set new standards by providing unparalleled services that ensure integrity, transparency, and compliance at the intersection of the rapidly evolving global sports betting market and sports integrity. For more information, visit ic360.io. For more information, visit ic360.io or contact

