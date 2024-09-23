Impact BioMedical Inc. Introduces Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting unique healthcare solutions, is pleased to introduce its executive leadership team, poised to lead the company through its next phase of innovation and growth.



“We are excited to introduce our exceptional leadership team, which brings together a wealth of experience and a shared vision for driving innovation and growth at Impact BioMedical,” said Jason Grady, Impact Biomedical’s Director, and Interim CEO of DSS, Inc. “With their expertise and commitment, we are confident in our ability to advance our mission and deliver impactful healthcare solutions.”

Frank D. Heuszel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Frank D. Heuszel brings experience in executive leadership, finance, and strategic planning to Impact BioMedical. Prior to joining DSS, Inc. as CEO in 2019, he had a successful career in commercial banking, serving in senior executive roles with major US and international banking organizations. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence position Impact BioMedical for continued success in the healthcare industry. Mr. Heuszel holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a J.D. degree from The South Texas College of Law, Houston.

Mark Suseck, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Mark Suseck, an accomplished leader with experience in public and private healthcare companies, serves as the Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Suseck has been with Impact BioMedical since August 2023 and previously served as the chief operating officer of DSS BioHealth Holdings Inc., where he led company strategy, operations, licensing, acquisitions, and commercialization. He also served as the CEO of Vivacitas Oncology Inc., leading strategy, clinical development, operations, and financing. Mr. Suseck received his undergraduate degree in economics from Rutgers University, with minors in education and philosophy. He completed the Executive Management Program in residence at the University of Michigan Business School.

Todd Macko, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Todd Macko, a seasoned financial executive, joins Impact BioMedical as the Chief Financial Officer, while continuing to serve as CFO of DSS Inc. Mr. Macko has been with DSS since January 2021, initially serving as Secretary and Treasurer, and became CFO in May 2023. Mr. Macko brings over 25 years of public and corporate fiscal management experience, with strengths in financial planning and analysis, business process re-engineering, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Macko obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.

“We are thrilled to have such a talented and experienced leadership team guiding Impact BioMedical,” said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of Impact BioMedical. “Each member of our executive team brings unique skills and a shared commitment to our mission of developing innovative healthcare solutions. Together, we are well-positioned to drive the company’s growth and deliver impactful results for our stakeholders.”

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (“IBO”) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies resulting in new offerings in human healthcare and wellness. IBIO works closely with licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships to bring these offerings to market. For more information, visit Impact BioMedical, Inc.

About DSS, Inc.:

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within four diversified market sectors. For more information on DSS, visit DSS World .

