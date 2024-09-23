Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market which have been slid into a multipage report of over two hundred pages with ample data available for business strategists to take proper informed decisions targeted at achieving cloud efficiency that takes care of changing competitive dynamics across geography.

The global automotive piezoelectric sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2023 to USD 3.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This growth means Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2030.

Automotive piezoelectric sensor market can be considered as an essential category of the automotive sector, which deals with the sensors that convert the mechanical stress and vibrations into electrical signals. As for this technology, it helps to enhance vehicle performance, safety and efficiency, offering significant data for a range of uses. At present the market is growing at a rapid pace due to higher demand for enhancing vehicle dynamics and safety rules and regulations. Other key applications of Piezoelectric sensors include Engine management, air bag control and Suspension systems to give real time information improving the general performance and safety of the vehicle.

The market today is further strengthened by the increasing use of electric automobiles, and enhanced driving assist system where these sensors are indispensable for enhancing energy consumption efficiency and lowering exhaust emissions. towards the future, automotive piezoelectric sensor market is envisaged to experience considerable growth given the projections on the impacts of technology integration and adoption of smart sensor systems into automobiles. Some of the factors driving this market are; growing consciousness of vehicle safety, increasing demand for better fuel economy, and the increasing interest in electric vehicles that use advanced sensor systems for efficient functioning. In the ever-changing auto industry, piezoelectric sensors shall continue playing a vital role in creating new solutions that satisfy ever high expectations of drivers and changing regulations.

Sustained expansion is expected in the next years as sensing technologies are advancing every time further and more attention is being paid to environmentally friendly vehicles and vehicle safety. Altogether, the automotive piezoelectric sensor market is all set to become one of the key drivers that defines the future of mobility through innovations that are focused towards developing safer, efficient, and eco-friendly automobiles.

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Siemens AG

Continental AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kistler Group

Ametek, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Bourns, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

MTS Systems Corporation

First Sensor AG

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Market Dynamics

The Power of Safety-Driven innovation in automotive Technology – Let Loose

A tremendous interest in improving safety and new requirements from buyers and regulatory authorities have been observed over the recent years in specifically the automotive industry. This developing concern for security is driving the new technologies application, such as piezoelectric sensors. These innovative devices are useful for detecting vital parameters like vibration, pressure and acceleration and necessary for collecting data for example in the airbag systems or the ADAS. Used extensively in a wide range of automotive applications to improve safety, the manufacturers are incorporating these sensors into vehicles to guarantee safety, which will propel the growth of the piezoelectric sensor market.

Facing the Problems of Single and Multiple Component Inventory Management

The automotive piezoelectric sensor market has tremendous opportunities, which, at the same time, are challenged by flawed stock management systems. A frequent challenge that many manufactures face is the ability to strike the right balance on their inventory stock which they use in their production processes and if they get it wrong, they end up facing losses through time delayed production times and low operational effectiveness. Lack of proper inventory control delays the procurement of certain parts needed in building automobiles with state-of-art sensors, and in the deployment of such vehicles. Furthermore, this will complicate logistics since different sensors have their strengths in different platforms, adding to the problem of managing different types of sensors. Solving these problems of inventory management is critical for manufacturers who would like to improve the supply chain and maximize the potential of automotive piezoelectric sensors market.

Optimizing the Era of Electric and Self-driving Technology to Drive the Sensor Innovation

The rising trends of electric and self-driving cars are expected to be a huge plus for the growth of the automotive piezoelectric sensor market. Given that these developments are progressing steadily and turning more and more into intelligent vehicles for optimal performance and safety, piezoelectric sensors may function as effective means of tracking vital indicators, from the battery state to the external climate. The lightweight and small size of these devices makes their incorporation into next generation vehicle systems favorable.

Market Segmentation of Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Piezoelectric Accelerometers

Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor

Piezoelectric Force Sensors

Others

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Truck

Car

Motorcycle

Others

Automotive Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

The demand for the piezoelectric sensor in the Asia Pacific is dominating the global automotive piezoelectric sensor market due to the growth of automotive industries and the widespread implementation of automation. The major countries that dominate this market include China, Japan, South Korea and India that cumulatively make up a large portion of the market. This leadership is as a result of increasing in industrial automated systems and new safety measures that governments of these nations have put forth. North America is also involved especially the US through stressing on the facet of safety of vehicles through policy frameworks. These regulations spur the use of smart sensing technologies hence increasing demand for piezoelectric sensors for vehicle stability systems.

Particularly, this commitment to safety assists consumer and has the effect of increasing the overall standard of industrial practices. The result of these changes is considerable in both areas. In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the automotive industry requires many vehicle parts, piezoelectric sensors, as well as automation systems. With this it accelerates investment in new technologies and enhances the status of the region as the manufacturing powerhouse. In North American region, precautionary measures are promoted to higher standards making companies to come up with enhanced sensing technologies that enhances the performance of the vehicles. In future, the market of piezoelectric sensor in automotive seems promising particularly in Asia-Pacific region. There are efforts by the emerging economies to come up with new laws that are calling for the inclusion of electronic vehicle stability system which is expected to fuel the market expansion. That is why both regions are expected to experience consistent demand and developments in this important area as regulations on safety increase constantly.

