Join Genetic Technology’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on October 2

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG; NASDAQ:GENE, “Company”, “GTG”, or “Genetic Technologies”), a global leader in guideline-driven genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious diseases, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on October 2, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.



The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Genetic Technologies’ senior leadership who will share insight into the Company’s portfolio of genomics-based tests targeting health, wellness and serious disease, along with progress on its recent move to a capital light model.

Genetic Technologies’ EasyDNA platform has over $7m in annual recurring revenues in the Paternity and Health and wellness space across global markets along with its expanding product portfolio including more than 50 risk assessment tests in 14 test categories covered by 25 patents granted and nine patents pending. In addition to its B2B commercialization strategy for its flagship geneType multi-risk test, Genetic Technologies is also focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer testing programs.

The global market for predictive genomics is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17%+. A recent corporate restructure has dramatically reduced cash burn to allow the company to focus on sales and commercialization of its world leading technology.

A live question and answer session will follow managements’ presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2rDeIdrSWuTkvRgToCenw#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to GENE@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com.

