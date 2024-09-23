Coherent to Demonstrate 1.6T-DR8 and 800G-DR4 Transceivers at ECOC 2024, Showcasing Advanced Multi-Technology Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in optical communications, announced today the demonstration of two advanced transceiver modules at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2024, set to take place in Frankfurt, Germany, September 23-26. These modules, both operating at 200 Gbps per lane, demonstrate the company’s commitment to continued leadership and innovation across multiple optical technologies.



1.6T-DR8 Transceiver

The next-generation 1.6T-DR8 transceiver module in the OSFP (Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable) standard enables state-of-the-art data center interconnects, with eight electrical and eight optical lanes each running at 200 Gbps for a total capacity of 1.6 terabits per second.

The module incorporates an advanced digital signal processor (DSP) provided by NVIDIA and is purpose-built for artificial intelligence (AI) and networking applications. Capable of transmitting over distances of up to 500 meters via eight pairs of single-mode fiber, this transceiver showcases silicon photonics technology from Coherent, which balances top-tier performance with scalability.

800G-DR4 Transceiver

The second featured demonstration will be the 800G-DR4 transceiver, also in the OSFP format. Equipped with eight electrical lanes running at 100 Gbps and four optical lanes at 200 Gbps, this module is designed for a 500-meter range over four pairs of single-mode fiber. It utilizes the proprietary 200G differential electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) technology from Coherent, which enhances signal integrity compared with conventional single-ended EML solutions. This advancement ensures superior performance, especially in next-generation high-speed data center environments, where maintaining signal fidelity is crucial.

“These ECOC 2024 demonstrations reinforce our dedication to innovation across multiple technology platforms,” said Dr. Lee Xu, General Manager of the Transceiver Business Unit at Coherent. “By leveraging silicon photonics in our 1.6T-DR8 and incorporating differential EMLs in the 800G-DR4, Coherent is well prepared to meet the growing demands of data centers and network operators as they transition to faster, more efficient architectures.”

In addition to these two demonstrations, Coherent will showcase a broad range of optical communications solutions at ECOC 2024, addressing the needs of hyperscale data centers and advanced telecom networks.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

corporate.communications@coherent.com