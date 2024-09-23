TextUs Names Andrew Davis as New Vice President of Marketing

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading text messaging platform that empowers businesses to have engaging two-way conversations at scale, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Davis as Vice President of Marketing to its executive leadership team.

Andrew Davis joins TextUs with a strong background in demand generation markets. Davis’ experience with paid acquisition and channel development in high growth SaaS organizations make him a valuable addition to the TextUs executive team.

Prior to joining TextUs, Davis spearheaded demand generation initiatives at Fishbowl Inventory and led the marketing strategy for the EverPro Field Services category at EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM). With extensive experience across a broad spectrum of B2B software, including field service management, service trades software, payroll and HR technology, and inventory/WMS/MRP solutions, Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to his new role at TextUs.

"We're thrilled to welcome such a seasoned marketing leader to our ranks," Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs, stated. "Andrew's track record in leading top-tier teams will be crucial as we expand our market presence and grow our operations. His expertise in strategic marketing, thought leadership, and demand generation will help us extend our position in the marketplace."

Davis expressed his excitement about the future of texting after joining TextUs, stating, “I’m thrilled to join TextUs at such a pivotal time. Over the past few decades, texting has revolutionized how we communicate in our personal lives, and now it’s reshaping how businesses connect with their customers and teams. As email engagement continues to decline, texting is emerging as the preferred communication channel, offering convenience and unmatched response rates. The opportunity to be part of this transformation in how businesses communicate and drive engagement is something I’m incredibly excited about and couldn’t pass up”.

TextUs has established a leadership position by delivering a texting platform that allows companies to maximize engagement, thus accelerating pipeline creation and driving improved conversion rates along the buyer and candidate journey. As more companies seek solutions to effectively connect with customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has become the most effective communication channel. Garnering a 98% read rate and response rate up to 10x higher than email or phone, texting’s higher engagement rate leads to higher productivity and, ultimately, more revenue and profitability for companies.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

Attachment