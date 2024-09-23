Interactive Digital Media Set to Contribute $169M to Alberta’s GDP by 2030

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) finds that Alberta’s growing IDM industry will contribute up to $169M to the province’s GDP by 2030.



IDM includes video games, animation, visual effects, post-production, extended reality, digital models and digital twins. Alberta’s 177 studios increasingly play an important role in the province’s economy and labour market.

Key findings of the study include:

Tech employment in the IDM industry will continue to grow faster than Alberta’s general economy in the coming years.

Studios in Alberta offer competitive wages compared to Toronto, Vancouver, and Montréal.

Mid- to senior-level talent is in high demand, but a talent shortage may hinder the industry’s continued growth. Without attraction and retention incentives, Alberta may continue to lose top IDM talent to other markets.

If the province can focus on targeted and strategic interventions that enable labour attraction, retention, and skills development, Alberta is poised to make its mark in IDM.

While Canada’s largest clusters of IDM activity are in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montréal, Alberta is increasingly competitive in Canada’s IDM ecosystem. Alongside homegrown success stories in video games and post-production, Alberta’s IDM industry leverages the province’s strengths in energy, manufacturing, and healthcare to offer interactive digital products and services to these broader sectors. 52% of Alberta’s IDM companies are headquartered in Calgary, 44% in Edmonton, 3% in Lethbridge, and 4% elsewhere.

ICTC’s new report, Virtual Frontiers: A Study on Alberta’s Interactive Digital Media Industry, was produced in partnership with Digital Alberta, the Government of Alberta, and the Government of Canada. It provides an in-depth look at Alberta’s IDM industry, including its labour market impacts and needs, its economic potential, and the broader Albertan economic context.

Read the full report at http://goictc.link/ABIDM

“The growth of Alberta’s IDM industry is not just a local success story but a significant contributor to Canada's broader digital landscape. With strong demand for talent and a robust ecosystem, Alberta’s studios are helping shape the future of interactive media in Canada.” – Namir Anani, President and CEO of ICTC

“We’re excited to see the growth that’s taken place in the interactive digital media sector. Creative technologies, including gaming, are not only entertaining billions of players around the world but also transforming primary industries, many of which are headquartered in Alberta. With the right supports in place, we’ll see exponential growth in jobs and IP development—creating long-term economic impact and advancing innovation in our province.” – Alecia Peters, Executive Director of Digital Alberta

