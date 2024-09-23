Des Moines Register Names VizyPay as Top Workplace for Fourth Year in a Row

WAUKEE, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, today announces its recognition as an Iowa Top Workplace by the Des Moines Register for the fourth year in a row. The winners are selected based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that measures employee experience and themes of employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.



VizyPay was recognized specifically for its transparent, diverse and energetic environment. The company represents a melting pot of diverse backgrounds, ideas, and perspectives, creating an atmosphere that fosters innovation and creativity. The strong culture fuels success and enables top-notch service to VizyPay merchants year after year.

“This recognition highlights the strength of #TeamVizy. At VizyPay, we prioritize our team over everything else, fostering an environment where we build strong relationships, enjoy ourselves, and support each other’s professional growth,” said VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab. “Our team is more than just colleagues; we're a family that supports each other through thick and thin. We celebrate our successes and learn from our failures, always striving to be better.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

For more information about VizyPay’s culture, please visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .