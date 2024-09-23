Interstellar Communication Holdings to Present at the 2024 SmallSat Education Conference

Miami, FL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 SmallSat Education Conference, to be held on October 26-27, 2024, at the AMF Center for Space Education at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The SmallSat Education Conference is a premier East Coast event bringing together educators, administrators, students, and industry experts to explore small satellite programs. The conference emphasizes the expansion and development of small satellite technologies in educational institutions, aiming to inspire future innovators while fostering valuable networking opportunities for all attendees.

This two-day event includes presentations by university teams, industry leaders, and professionals from various stages of their careers. Attendees will participate in hands-on workshops, interactive discussions, and gain insights from key figures within the small satellite community. Exhibitors and vendors will also be present, offering further opportunities to explore cutting-edge technologies and establish new relationships. This year’s keynote speaker, astronaut and U.S. Naval Academy Professor Kenneth S. Reightler, will deliver an inspiring keynote on the importance of education and innovation in space exploration.

Interstellar Communication Holdings will present “icMercury - Leveraging Satellite Technology for Advancing Mining and Mineral Resources,” outlining the icMercury initiative, its collaboration with the Mine Automation and Autonomous Systems Laboratory from the Mining and Geological Engineering Department at the University of Arizona, and its potential to revolutionize the mining industry through satellite-enabled innovations.

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida-registered company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

Interstellar Communication is scheduled to launch the first icMercury PocketQube satellite via SpaceX in February 2025.

About icMercury

icMercury bridges the gap between human curiosity and interstellar exploration. Inspired by the dynamic Mercury planet, our platform brings the cosmos closer to everyone. With innovative PocketQube satellite technology, we make space exploration accessible, eco-friendly, and engaging for all. Our vision is to create a community where space enthusiasts, environmental experts, and everyday stargazers can connect, share, and thrive.

