Iconic Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Continues Its Epic Nationwide Rollout, with its Premium Light Lager hitting the shelves this week in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer, co-founded by WWE legend and American Icon Hulk Hogan, is keeping up a fast-paced roll out with Alabama up next. Following successful launches in states like Wisconsin—where Real American Beer cracked the top 5 in beer sales this August—Alabama marks the 13th state to join the nationwide rollout since the brand’s debut just three months ago.​



In the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Alabama retailers, bars, and restaurants, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, and more. With distribution partners such as Bama Budweiser of Montgomery, Budweiser Busch Distributing, Horn Beverage, ATG Distribution, Turner Beverage, and Adams Beverages, Alabamians will easily find Real American Beer at their preferred locations!

“Real American Beer is here, and we’re bringing the party with us, brother!” said Hulk Hogan. “This state’s got heart, and Real American Beer is here to match that energy. Our distributors and retailers have been all-in, and I’m fired up to share our beer with the incredible people of Alabama.”

Real American Beer is a premium low carb American-style light lager brewed with 100% North American ingredients, offering a crisp, clean, and wildly sessionable taste. At 4.2% ABV, it’s light-bodied, refreshing, and boasts a golden hue from the malt with a perfectly balanced hop flavor. Already a fan favorite, ranked in the top 10 of 166 beer brands nationwide, it’s ready to win over Alabama’s beer drinkers.

“We are pumped to bring Hulk Hogan’s new Real American Beer to Alabama,” said Chris Fuchs, Managing Director of Budweiser Busch Distributing. “It’s not just a beer; it’s a celebration of flavor and fun, and it’s now available for you to enjoy. Let’s raise a glass to the good times ahead!”

To celebrate the launch, Real American Beer is hosting a series of events across Alabama featuring special appearances by Hulk Hogan. Adding to the excitement, the Real American RV is rolling into town as part of the Real American Beer College Tailgate Tour. It’s making a pit stop in Tuscaloosa for the epic showdown between Alabama’s Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 28th. Expect the ultimate tailgate experience, packed with ice-cold beer, games, and good vibes.

For more information on the Alabama launch, including where to buy and upcoming events, visit www.therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates and exclusive content.

