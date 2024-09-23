MET Property Announce Grand Launch of Lofthill Residences Kuala Lumpur by TRE Towers & Armani Group for Investment Opportunity

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MET Property, a leading online resource for comprehensive reviews and information on new property launches, is excited to announce the Grand Launching of Lofthill Residence Kuala Lumpur by TRE Towers & Armani Group that, strategically located near KLCC and just steps away from Raja Uda MRT offers individuals a unique investment opportunity with guaranteed ROI and premium features.

Designed as an exclusive Airbnb Project with a jacuzzi on the balcony, the launch of Lofthill Residences by TRE Towers & Armani Group: Malaysia’s First Automated Airbnb Managed under 5 Stars Hotel Chain Loyalty Program appeals to both investors seeking strong returns and travelers in search of stylish and convenient accommodations. MET Property is excited to be chosen for the property’s announcement and to reveal the Lofthill Early Bird Package is now available for the first group of buyers. To accompany the property launch, the top online resource has also released a comprehensive guide on the potential benefits the new development offers both visitors and investors.

“Ideally situated just 100 meters from the Raja Uda MRT and impressive views of the KLCC, this development is set to make waves in Kuala Lumpur’s thriving real estate market,” said a spokesperson for MET Property. “With a total of 653 units across 51 total storey, the development is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2028. Don’t let this rare chance slip away to join Malaysia’s shake-up in the property world.”

TRE Towers, an emerging property developer from Australia, has teamed up with Malaysia’s renowned Armani Group to introduce the Lofthill Residence in Kuala Lumpur. In its complementary guide, MET Property outlines the most advantageous features of the new residential project. These include:

Malaysia’s First Automated Airbnb Managed by 5 Stars Hotel Chain: Lofthill Residence brings Malaysia’s first automated Airbnb run by the well-known Five Senses Experience Suite under 5 Stars Hotel Loyalty Programme. This ensures top-notch service and the best occupancy rates giving property owners a smooth experience. Any maintenance, repair works, room service, and tenants will be all handled by the operator, providing owners a one stop service. Visitors can expect easy check-ins, round-the-clock help, and high-quality management—all of which lead to strong rental income for investors.

Prime Location: Lofthill Residence sits just a stone’s throw from the iconic building, KLCC, and is within 100 meters of the Raja Uda MRT station, putting it in a prime spot to offer both ease and luxury. The nearby MRT station gives quick access to main attractions, making it a top pick for visitors. Investors will find the property’s spot in one of Kuala Lumpur’s busiest and most-visited areas ensures high demand to rent short-term, with nearby Airbnb spots often full. It’s worth pointing out that Airbnb properties close to KLCC are doing well.

Target ROI (min. 4-12% with 80-90% Occupancy per Month): They’re seeing 80-90% of their units filled and making 4-12% in rental returns. To increase the confidence of investors, Five Senses guaranteed a min. 4% return for all units even at off-peak periods, black and white written in contract. The government’s push to attract more tourists is giving this trend a boost. It’s creating more demand for short-term rentals, which puts Lofthill Residence in a great spot to make the most of this thriving market.

The One and Only One in KL – Jacuzzi on Balcony with KLCC View: Lofthill Residence aims to meet what high-end tourists want. Each unit has its own jacuzzi or bathtub on the balcony, with sweeping views of KLCC. This kind of luxury appeals to couples looking for a romantic stay allowing the property to charge higher rental rates. The project is likely to do better than other housing options when it comes to rental potential because of its special features and great location.

A Golden Investment Opportunity with Guaranteed ROI: Lofthill Residence presents a unique investment opportunity, offering a guaranteed minimum rental return of 4% per annum. It is an impressive deal in today’s housing market. The project’s affordable buy-in price plus its strong rental demand and fully furnished units, means investors can expect both quick profits and steady growth over time.

About TRE Towers and Armani Group

TRE Towers is known for its commitment to quality in property development within Australia. Their projects, including Rosemont in Keilor East and Rutland Road in Box Hill, feature well-considered design and favorable locations.

Armani Group contributes local know-how, having completed projects like The Trees and Armani Residence in Malaysia. By working together, Lofthill Residence has a great potential for investment and yields a high return through Airbnb.

