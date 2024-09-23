Compass Group Canada Celebrates Success at 2024 HR Awards As Saajid Khan Named Canadian HR Champion, CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada , the country’s leading foodservice and hospitality company, is proud to announce its recent recognition by the 2024 Canadian HR Awards as a champion of human resources excellence, taking home the prestigious Canadian HR Champion, CEO award. This designation highlights Compass Group Canada’s people-first approach starts at its most senior leadership, and a clear commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion, respect, and empowerment.

“Our goal is to create a workplace and culture where every person feels valued, inspired, and ready to bring their best every day,” said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. “Being recognized by the Canadian HR Awards is an honour, but it’s really a reflection on the hard work and dedication of our teams across the business. We take a people-first approach to all aspects of our company, always. It has been my privilege to lead this company and support our HR team as that people-focused concept is weaved into our reality.”

The esteemed Canadian HR Champion, CEO award was presented to Khan, for his visionary leadership in championing HR strategies that prioritize the well-being and development of employees. Under Khan’s leadership spanning 14 years, Compass Group Canada has seen substantial investment in career development, associate wellness, and recognition programs. In 2023, Khan introduced his PACTs initiative, a collaborative pledge with associates to create the best employee experience, accelerate growth, and establish Compass Group Canada as the country’s most innovative food service company.

“Saajid's leadership has truly transformed our workplace into a supportive environment where everyone feels valued,” said Lauren Davey, Chief People and Culture Officer. “His genuine care for people shines through in everything he does, from encouraging open communication to recognizing our individual efforts. His commitment to a people-first culture hasn't just boosted morale - it's become the driving force behind our success and the strong sense of community that makes Compass Group Canada so unique.”

This award follows Compass Group Canada’s ongoing recognition for excellence in corporate culture building —including being recently awarded 2024 Great Place to Work™ in Canada and Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Team Award by Great Places To Work™, as well as being a Most Admired Corporate Culture awardee for the past three years —solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. As the company continues to grow, its dedication to its people remains at the forefront, driving continued success and innovation.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,100 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country’s most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022 and 2023, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2024 and 2022, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Team in 2024, and as a GTA Top Employer in 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com , LinkedIn and Instagram .

