The Walter E. Washington Convention Center Awarded Prestigious LEED Platinum Green Building Certification

Washington, DC, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Walter E. Washington Convention Center announced today that it has been awarded LEED Platinum. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

“Achieving LEED Platinum took a lot of hard work, but we strive to be the greatest Convention Center in the world and have the highest quality of service for our customers,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “I am thrilled to add our LEED Platinum certification to the city’s roster and make Washington, DC a leader in LEED-certified spaces. I thank the Events DC team for working tirelessly to execute on our commitment to sustainability and excellence.”

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

For example, the Convention Center reduced its energy use by 25,306,767 kBtu—equivalent to removing approximately 440 cars from the road for a year—by upgrading its lighting, heating and cooling systems and other efficiencies. With newly integrated water efficiencies throughout the facility, water consumption was reduced by 3,790,000 gallons, enough to fill about six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“LEED certification is the ultimate recognition of global green building leadership, signaling that a space has undergone rigorous third-party verification and meets the highest green building standards,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability. Each new LEED certification brings us one step closer to revolutionizing the spaces where we live, learn, work and play.”

Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. More than 197,000 commercial

and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising of more than two million certified square feet per day in all 50 states and more than 186 countries and territories.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our hub for on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to transforming how buildings and communities are designed, built and operated to create thriving, healthy, equitable and resilient places that advance human and environmental wellbeing. USGBC leads market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

