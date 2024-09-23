Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Key Product Launches, Recent Developments, Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in Africa & Middle East is expected to grow by 13.6% annually to reach US$11.19 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.5% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$11.19 billion in 2024 to reach US$37.68 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





The embedded finance sector in Africa and Middle East has witnessed substantial growth over the past few months, propelled by the increasing integration of financial services across diverse industries. Sub-segments such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and open banking are gaining momentum as businesses recognize their potential to enhance customer experiences and promote financial inclusion.

Looking ahead, the embedded finance market in Africa and Middle East is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by a rising demand for seamless financial solutions and regulatory initiatives that encourage innovation. As more companies embed financial services into their platforms, the region is well-positioned to utilize this trend to improve access to financial services for underserved populations and stimulate economic development.



Key product launches in the sector include:

CredibleX's Launch in MENA Region: In early 2024, CredibleX announced its launch, providing businesses with seamless access to financial services, including lending and payment solutions.

Telda's Embedded Insurance Solutions: Telda introduced embedded insurance products tailored for on-demand services and e-commerce platforms, enhancing convenience and financial inclusion.

Mitgo Group's Acquisition: Mitgo Group acquired the UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded, allowing it to offer integrated financial services to its affiliate customers.

Recent developments in the sector include notable partnerships such as:

Copia and Visa Partnership: In December 2023, Copia, a Kenyan e-commerce platform, partnered with Visa to integrate embedded finance solutions, enhancing payment options and financial services for its customers and agents.

Standard Bank Collaborations: Standard Bank in South Africa has partnered with fintech firms to improve its embedded finance offerings, focusing on payment processing and merchant cash advance solutions.

Nedbank and BLME Partnership: Nedbank formed a partnership with the Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME) to expand its embedded finance services by integrating financial solutions into various business platforms.

Collaboration between Traditional Banks and Fintechs: Various banks are increasingly partnering with fintech companies to enhance their embedded finance offerings, focusing on innovative solutions tailored to customer needs.

These partnerships highlight the growing trend of embedding financial services into non-financial platforms, enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers and businesses alike.



In terms of mergers and acquisitions, Moniepoint's acquisition of Kopo Kopo signifies sector consolidation, expanding Moniepoint's regional presence and capabilities in providing embedded finance solutions.



Regulatory changes are also noteworthy:

Regulatory Framework Developments: New regulations anticipated in 2024 will address compliance requirements for fintechs, particularly regarding deposit-taking practices, led by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Focus on Financial Inclusion: Governments across Africa and Middle East are prioritizing financial inclusion, with embedded finance playing a crucial role in providing access to financial services for unbanked populations.

Open Banking Initiatives: Gradual implementation of open banking regulations in several African countries is fostering collaboration between traditional banks and fintechs, driving innovation in embedded finance solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $37.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Scope



Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

