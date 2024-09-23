Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Key Product Launches, Recent Developments, Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in Africa & Middle East is expected to grow by 13.6% annually to reach US$11.19 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.5% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$11.19 billion in 2024 to reach US$37.68 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
The embedded finance sector in Africa and Middle East has witnessed substantial growth over the past few months, propelled by the increasing integration of financial services across diverse industries. Sub-segments such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and open banking are gaining momentum as businesses recognize their potential to enhance customer experiences and promote financial inclusion.
Looking ahead, the embedded finance market in Africa and Middle East is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by a rising demand for seamless financial solutions and regulatory initiatives that encourage innovation. As more companies embed financial services into their platforms, the region is well-positioned to utilize this trend to improve access to financial services for underserved populations and stimulate economic development.
Key product launches in the sector include:
- CredibleX's Launch in MENA Region: In early 2024, CredibleX announced its launch, providing businesses with seamless access to financial services, including lending and payment solutions.
- Telda's Embedded Insurance Solutions: Telda introduced embedded insurance products tailored for on-demand services and e-commerce platforms, enhancing convenience and financial inclusion.
- Mitgo Group's Acquisition: Mitgo Group acquired the UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded, allowing it to offer integrated financial services to its affiliate customers.
Recent developments in the sector include notable partnerships such as:
- Copia and Visa Partnership: In December 2023, Copia, a Kenyan e-commerce platform, partnered with Visa to integrate embedded finance solutions, enhancing payment options and financial services for its customers and agents.
- Standard Bank Collaborations: Standard Bank in South Africa has partnered with fintech firms to improve its embedded finance offerings, focusing on payment processing and merchant cash advance solutions.
- Nedbank and BLME Partnership: Nedbank formed a partnership with the Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME) to expand its embedded finance services by integrating financial solutions into various business platforms.
- Collaboration between Traditional Banks and Fintechs: Various banks are increasingly partnering with fintech companies to enhance their embedded finance offerings, focusing on innovative solutions tailored to customer needs.
These partnerships highlight the growing trend of embedding financial services into non-financial platforms, enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers and businesses alike.
In terms of mergers and acquisitions, Moniepoint's acquisition of Kopo Kopo signifies sector consolidation, expanding Moniepoint's regional presence and capabilities in providing embedded finance solutions.
Regulatory changes are also noteworthy:
- Regulatory Framework Developments: New regulations anticipated in 2024 will address compliance requirements for fintechs, particularly regarding deposit-taking practices, led by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- Focus on Financial Inclusion: Governments across Africa and Middle East are prioritizing financial inclusion, with embedded finance playing a crucial role in providing access to financial services for unbanked populations.
- Open Banking Initiatives: Gradual implementation of open banking regulations in several African countries is fostering collaboration between traditional banks and fintechs, driving innovation in embedded finance solutions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$37.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.5%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Scope
Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
- Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
- Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
- Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
- Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
- Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
- Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
- Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
