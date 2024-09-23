Vietnam Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Revenues will Increase from $426.3 Million in 2024 to Reach $2.73 Billion by 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in Vietnam is expected to grow by 33.6% annually to reach US$426.3 million in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 45.1% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$426.3 million in 2024 to reach US$2.73 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





The embedded finance sector in Vietnam is rapidly evolving, driven by significant digitalization efforts and growing consumer demand for integrated financial services. Over the past few months, the sector has seen substantial advancements in areas like payments, lending, and insurance, with businesses increasingly embedding financial solutions into digital platforms to improve user experience.



Looking ahead, this growth is expected to accelerate, backed by technological innovation and supportive government policies aimed at fostering financial inclusion. Vietnam is well-positioned to become a major fintech hub in Southeast Asia as more companies integrate embedded finance into their strategies.



Recent product launches from major players like Viettel, MoMo, and Timo illustrate the sector's dynamic nature, while strategic partnerships further enhance the accessibility and efficiency of financial services. The sector has also seen key mergers, such as Matchmove's acquisition of Shopmatic, which highlights the growing interest in integrating Banking-as-a-Service solutions.



On the regulatory front, Vietnam's new policies, including the Law on Credit Institutions 2024 and the regulatory sandbox initiative, reflect the government's commitment to balancing innovation with consumer protection. These developments are setting the stage for sustainable growth in the embedded finance ecosystem, ensuring that both businesses and consumers benefit from this transformative shift in financial services.



Looking forward, this upward trend is expected to continue, supported by ongoing innovation and government initiatives promoting financial inclusion. As more companies embrace embedded finance strategies, Vietnam is set to strengthen its position as a key player in Southeast Asia's fintech landscape.



Product Launches and Innovations

Viettel's Insurance Exchange Platform



In late 2023, Viettel, a major telecommunications provider, launched an insurance exchange platform in collaboration with Bolttech. This platform integrates various insurance products - including health, travel, and automotive insurance - into the MyViettel app, enhancing the convenience of accessing financial services.



MoMo's Enhanced Payment Features



MoMo, one of Vietnam's leading e-wallets, introduced new features enabling users to make payments and access financial services directly within partner apps, improving transaction convenience across sectors like e-commerce and transportation.



Timo's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Offering



Timo, a digital banking platform, launched its BaaS solution, allowing businesses to integrate banking services within their applications. This development aims to streamline financial transactions for SMEs and improve operational efficiency.



These product launches demonstrate the rising trend of embedding financial services into digital platforms, catering to the demand for seamless and integrated financial solutions in Vietnam.



Strategic Partnerships

Viettel and Bolttech Collaboration



In October 2023, Viettel partnered with Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech company, to expand its insurance offerings within the MyViettel app. This partnership integrates health and travel insurance products into Viettel's digital ecosystem, enhancing user access to financial services.



MoMo and FPT Corporation Partnership



In December 2023, MoMo teamed up with FPT Corporation to embed advanced payment solutions into FPT's digital platforms. This collaboration focuses on improving payment processing capabilities for FPT's services, ensuring smoother transactions for users.



Timo and ZaloPay Partnership



In November 2023, Timo partnered with ZaloPay to provide embedded payment solutions within the Zalo messaging app, enabling users to manage finances and make payments directly through the platform for added convenience.



These partnerships highlight the growing integration of financial services into digital platforms in Vietnam, enhancing accessibility and improving user experience.



Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Matchmove Acquires Shopmatic



In May 2022, Matchmove, a Singapore-based embedded finance API provider, acquired the e-commerce platform Shopmatic for $200 million. The acquisition aims to integrate Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) into Shopmatic's ecosystem of over a million e-commerce SMEs. Although further details on other mergers and acquisitions are limited, the significant partnerships and product launches underscore the sector's robust growth and innovation.



Regulatory Changes

Law on Credit Institutions 2024



Effective July 1, 2024, this law allows the pilot implementation of fintech solutions and introduces regulations for a sandbox scheme. It establishes a legal framework supporting fintech growth in Vietnam.



Regulatory Sandbox Proposal



In August 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) submitted a proposal for a regulatory sandbox to oversee fintech activities, setting the stage for a government decree in 2024.



Fintech Licensing and Supervision



Under the Law on Credit Institutions 2024 and the sandbox scheme, the SBV will be responsible for licensing and supervising fintech entities, including those offering intermediary payment services, mobile money, and P2P lending.



Multi-Agency Coordination



A framework has been established for collaboration among ministries and agencies to regulate fintech. The Ministry of Public Security will coordinate with the SBV to ensure monetary stability and customer protection, while other ministries will provide input on technical eligibility and licensing.



These regulatory measures underscore Vietnam's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for embedded finance growth while maintaining strong oversight and consumer protection.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.1% Regions Covered Vietnam



Scope



Vietnam Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Vietnam Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Vietnam Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Vietnam Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Vietnam Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

