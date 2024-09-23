Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Product Launches and Innovations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 13.9% annually to reach US$73.75 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.2% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$73.75 billion in 2024 to reach US$255.49 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
The embedded finance sector in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly evolving, driven by increased digital adoption and integration into non-financial platforms. Recent innovations, strategic partnerships, and regulatory advancements are propelling growth and enhancing financial inclusion. As the region's digital economy matures, embedded finance is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of financial services.
Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector
The growth of embedded finance in the Asia Pacific region has accelerated significantly over the past few months, driven by increasing digital adoption and integrating financial services into non-financial platforms. This trend is expected to continue, focusing on sub-segments such as embedded payments, lending, and insurance, as companies leverage technology to enhance customer experiences and promote financial inclusion among underserved populations.
In the forthcoming few months, further expansion is anticipated as businesses increasingly acknowledge the significance of providing integrated financial solutions. This transformative process is reshaping traditional financial services into seamless, user-friendly experiences. The region's youthful demographic and rapid digital maturity are expected to drive this growth, with embedded finance becoming a vital component of the evolving digital economy in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector
Product Launches and Innovations
Cashfree Payments' Embedded Payments Solution: Launched in March 2024, this solution is designed for software platforms, enabling seamless payment integration for businesses using enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and other SaaS applications.
Finology Group's Regional Expansion: The Malaysian firm expanded its offerings to include personal loans, mortgages, and insurance, aiming to support financial inclusion by providing embedded finance solutions to financial institutions and consumer brands across the Asia Pacific.
Xendit's Expansion into Thailand: In March 2024, Xendit entered the Thai market, enhancing its embedded finance and digital payment solutions, which already serve a diverse clientele across Southeast Asia, including over 6,000 clients.
Strategic Partnerships
Funding Societies and SGeBIZ Partnership - In April 2024, Funding Societies, a leading SME digital financing platform, entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore E-Business (SGeBIZ). As part of this collaboration, Funding Societies integrated its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution into SGeBIZ's procurement platform. The two firms aim to provide more than 2,000 SMEs in Singapore with tailored financing solutions to help them enhance their cash flow management in the competitive market.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Finology Group's Acquisition of Local Fintechs: In early 2024, Finology Group, a Malaysian embedded finance firm, acquired several local fintech companies to expand its service offerings, which now include personal loans, mortgages, and insurance. This move is part of their strategy to enhance financial inclusion and support underbanked populations in the region.
Xendit's Acquisition of Payment Solutions: In March 2024, Xendit, an Indonesian fintech, acquired a local payment processing company to bolster its embedded finance capabilities. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing its suite of digital payment solutions, thereby expanding its customer base across Southeast Asia.
Regulatory Changes
Regulators in Asia Pacific are prioritizing the digital transformation of the financial services sector, with a focus on fostering innovation while maintaining financial stability.
Initiatives include:
Singapore: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched the Sandbox Express in 2024, a fast-track option for firms to test innovative financial services within a pre-defined environment and parameters. This aims to accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies in the financial sector.
Australia: The Australian government announced plans to introduce a new licensing framework for digital banks in 2024, building on lessons learned from the launch and subsequent failure of several digital banks in recent years. The new framework aims to strike a balance between encouraging innovation and mitigating risks.
Strengthening Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
As financial services become increasingly digitized, regulators are focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures and data privacy protections
India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines in 2024 requiring banks and non-banking financial companies to implement robust cybersecurity controls, including mandatory reporting of major incidents within stipulated timelines. This aims to strengthen the resilience of the financial system against cyber threats.
Japan: The Financial Services Agency (FSA) introduced new regulations in 2024 to enhance data privacy and security standards for financial institutions. This includes requirements for firms to obtain customer consent before sharing data with third parties and to implement strong encryption measures.
Promoting Financial Inclusion through Embedded Finance
Regulators are leveraging embedded finance to drive financial inclusion, particularly for underserved populations:
Indonesia: Bank Indonesia, the central bank, partnered with e-commerce platforms in 2024 to offer embedded financial services such as digital payments and lending to small businesses. This initiative aims to expand access to financial services for the country's large unbanked and underbanked population.
Philippines: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) issued guidelines in 2024 for the establishment of digital banks, with a focus on serving the unbanked and underserved segments of the population. The BSP aims to leverage digital banking to drive financial inclusion and support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.
These regulatory and government policies demonstrate the Asia Pacific region's commitment to harnessing the potential of embedded finance to drive innovation, enhance financial inclusion, and maintain the stability of the financial system in the face of rapidly evolving digital transformation.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1750
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$73.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$255.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.2%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Scope
Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
- Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
- Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
- Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
- Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
- Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
- Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
- Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
- Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
- Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
- Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
- Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
