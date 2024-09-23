Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Product Launches and Innovations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 13.9% annually to reach US$73.75 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.2% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$73.75 billion in 2024 to reach US$255.49 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





The embedded finance sector in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly evolving, driven by increased digital adoption and integration into non-financial platforms. Recent innovations, strategic partnerships, and regulatory advancements are propelling growth and enhancing financial inclusion. As the region's digital economy matures, embedded finance is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of financial services.



Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector



The growth of embedded finance in the Asia Pacific region has accelerated significantly over the past few months, driven by increasing digital adoption and integrating financial services into non-financial platforms. This trend is expected to continue, focusing on sub-segments such as embedded payments, lending, and insurance, as companies leverage technology to enhance customer experiences and promote financial inclusion among underserved populations.



In the forthcoming few months, further expansion is anticipated as businesses increasingly acknowledge the significance of providing integrated financial solutions. This transformative process is reshaping traditional financial services into seamless, user-friendly experiences. The region's youthful demographic and rapid digital maturity are expected to drive this growth, with embedded finance becoming a vital component of the evolving digital economy in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations



Cashfree Payments' Embedded Payments Solution: Launched in March 2024, this solution is designed for software platforms, enabling seamless payment integration for businesses using enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and other SaaS applications.



Finology Group's Regional Expansion: The Malaysian firm expanded its offerings to include personal loans, mortgages, and insurance, aiming to support financial inclusion by providing embedded finance solutions to financial institutions and consumer brands across the Asia Pacific.



Xendit's Expansion into Thailand: In March 2024, Xendit entered the Thai market, enhancing its embedded finance and digital payment solutions, which already serve a diverse clientele across Southeast Asia, including over 6,000 clients.



Strategic Partnerships



Funding Societies and SGeBIZ Partnership - In April 2024, Funding Societies, a leading SME digital financing platform, entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore E-Business (SGeBIZ). As part of this collaboration, Funding Societies integrated its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution into SGeBIZ's procurement platform. The two firms aim to provide more than 2,000 SMEs in Singapore with tailored financing solutions to help them enhance their cash flow management in the competitive market.



Mergers and Acquisitions



Finology Group's Acquisition of Local Fintechs: In early 2024, Finology Group, a Malaysian embedded finance firm, acquired several local fintech companies to expand its service offerings, which now include personal loans, mortgages, and insurance. This move is part of their strategy to enhance financial inclusion and support underbanked populations in the region.



Xendit's Acquisition of Payment Solutions: In March 2024, Xendit, an Indonesian fintech, acquired a local payment processing company to bolster its embedded finance capabilities. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing its suite of digital payment solutions, thereby expanding its customer base across Southeast Asia.



Regulatory Changes

Regulators in Asia Pacific are prioritizing the digital transformation of the financial services sector, with a focus on fostering innovation while maintaining financial stability.

Initiatives include:



Singapore: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched the Sandbox Express in 2024, a fast-track option for firms to test innovative financial services within a pre-defined environment and parameters. This aims to accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies in the financial sector.



Australia: The Australian government announced plans to introduce a new licensing framework for digital banks in 2024, building on lessons learned from the launch and subsequent failure of several digital banks in recent years. The new framework aims to strike a balance between encouraging innovation and mitigating risks.



Strengthening Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

As financial services become increasingly digitized, regulators are focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures and data privacy protections



India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines in 2024 requiring banks and non-banking financial companies to implement robust cybersecurity controls, including mandatory reporting of major incidents within stipulated timelines. This aims to strengthen the resilience of the financial system against cyber threats.



Japan: The Financial Services Agency (FSA) introduced new regulations in 2024 to enhance data privacy and security standards for financial institutions. This includes requirements for firms to obtain customer consent before sharing data with third parties and to implement strong encryption measures.



Promoting Financial Inclusion through Embedded Finance

Regulators are leveraging embedded finance to drive financial inclusion, particularly for underserved populations:



Indonesia: Bank Indonesia, the central bank, partnered with e-commerce platforms in 2024 to offer embedded financial services such as digital payments and lending to small businesses. This initiative aims to expand access to financial services for the country's large unbanked and underbanked population.



Philippines: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) issued guidelines in 2024 for the establishment of digital banks, with a focus on serving the unbanked and underserved segments of the population. The BSP aims to leverage digital banking to drive financial inclusion and support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.



These regulatory and government policies demonstrate the Asia Pacific region's commitment to harnessing the potential of embedded finance to drive innovation, enhance financial inclusion, and maintain the stability of the financial system in the face of rapidly evolving digital transformation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1750 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $73.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $255.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Scope



Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yks785

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment