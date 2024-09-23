38/2024・Trifork Group AG – Financial Calendar 2025

| Source: Trifork Group AG Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 38 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 September 2024


Trifork Group – Financial Calendar 2025

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2025.

Q4 and Annual Report 202428 February 2025
Annual General Meeting 202515 April 2025
Q1 Report 20256 May 2025
Q2 & Half-Year Report 202519 August 2025
Q3 Report 202531 October 2025



Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork Group  
Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


Tags

Trifork Financial Calendar Nasdaq Software Technology

Attachments

CA_38_2024