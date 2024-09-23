38/2024・Trifork Group AG – Financial Calendar 2025

Company announcement no. 38 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 September 2024
Trifork Group – Financial Calendar 2025
Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2025.
|Q4 and Annual Report 2024
|28 February 2025
|Annual General Meeting 2025
|15 April 2025
|Q1 Report 2025
|6 May 2025
|Q2 & Half-Year Report 2025
|19 August 2025
|Q3 Report 2025
|31 October 2025
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.
Attachment