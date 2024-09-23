38/2024・Trifork Group AG – Financial Calendar 2025

Company announcement no. 38 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 September 2024



Trifork Group – Financial Calendar 2025

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2025.





Q4 and Annual Report 2024 28 February 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 15 April 2025 Q1 Report 2025 6 May 2025 Q2 & Half-Year Report 2025 19 August 2025 Q3 Report 2025 31 October 2025





Contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork Group

Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment