U.S. Diatomite Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Filtration, Absorbents, Cement, Pharmaceuticals & Biomedical Size, Share & Trends Analysis

The U.S. diatomite market size is expected to reach USD 449.3 million by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 5.3%

The demand for the mineral is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing use of diatomite as a filter aid in food & beverage processing and as a functional additive in the medical industry.







The product is used in several end-use industries including construction and food & beverage processing owing to its diversified properties such as high porosity and content of silica. The growing awareness among consumers with respect to the enhanced filtration properties associated with the use of the mineral in beer processing application is expected to be a contributing factor for growth.



In 2015, four companies produced diatomite in eleven mines located mostly in the western U.S. Imerys, and EP Minerals, LLC are the two major players in the industry with Imerys accounting for the major share. Imerys is the largest player in the industry with over 50% of the overall share owing to its production in the U.S. In addition, the company is an end-user of diatomite as it manufactures paints and fertilizers where the product is used as a functional additive.



U.S. Diatomite Market Report Highlights

The filtration sector led the market with a share of 66.8% in 2023 owing to the superior filtering capabilities of diatomite minerals.

In terms of application, the absorbents segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The market was significantly propelled by the mineral's wide surface area, high silica content, and abrasiveness, which made it an excellent material for absorbents.

Imerys is the biggest player in the market accounting over 50% of the overall share. The company has acquired some of the leading players in the market to expand its product portfolio including Celite Corp. and World Minerals Inc.

