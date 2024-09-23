U.S. Potato Chips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring PepsiCo, Utz Brands, Kellanova, Intersnack Foods, Herr's, Better Made Snack Foods, and Barcel Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Potato Chips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fried, Baked), By Flavor (Plain/Salted, Flavored), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. potato chips market size is expected to reach USD 14.78 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030

Rising number of flavors and surging demand for quick snacks are poised to contribute to the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising disposable income and the busy lifestyles of consumers are likely to fuel the growth prospects of the market in the U.S.







Plain/Salted emerged as the largest product segment in the U.S. potato chips market. The flavored segment includes a wide spectrum of chips including barbecue, sour cream & onion, salt & vinegar, hot and spicy, and dill pickle.



The supermarket segment is estimated to dominate the market due to the fact that consumers usually purchase a large number of products during their shopping trips. In addition, consumers prefer to purchase from shops with numerous options.



U.S. Potato Chips Market Report Highlights

Baked potato chips segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The demand for baked potato chips is increasing in the US market primarily due to shifting consumer preferences towards healthier snack options.

The Flavored segment is expected witness the highest CAGR over the forecasted period. Consumers' evolving taste preferences, which seek variety and novel experiences in their snacks, drive the demand for flavored potato chips.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2023. supermarkets and hypermarkets offer extensive shelf space and a wide variety of products, including potato chips, attracting many consumers.

Companies Featured

PepsiCo

Kellanova

Utz Brands, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Herr's

Wise Snacks

Intersnack Foods GmbH & Co. KG

Clayton Dubilier & Rice

Better Made Snack Foods

Barcel USA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation& Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Cake Mixes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Potato Chips Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Potato Chips Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Fried

5.4. Baked



Chapter 6. U.S. Potato Chips Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Potato Chips Market: Flavor Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Plain/Salted

6.4. Flavored



Chapter 7. U.S. Potato Chips Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Potato Chips Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.4. Convenience Stores

7.5. Online

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7irko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment