Tea Extract Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.23 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.67% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tea Extract Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.55 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.23 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



As consumers continue to drive demand for organic, clean-label products, and wellness trends accelerate, the Tea Extract Market is projected to see significant growth. The report highlights key factors shaping the market, including:

Key Highlights of the Tea Extract Market Report:

Market Drivers : Rising awareness of tea extract's health benefits, such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it popular in nutraceuticals, beverages, and cosmetics.

: Rising awareness of tea extract's health benefits, such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it popular in nutraceuticals, beverages, and cosmetics. Emerging Trends : Adoption of tea extract in functional food and beverage sectors, product innovations, and increased investments in R&D by key players to create high-quality, sustainable extracts.

: Adoption of tea extract in functional food and beverage sectors, product innovations, and increased investments in R&D by key players to create high-quality, sustainable extracts. Market Segmentation : Detailed breakdown by type (green tea extract, black tea extract, oolong tea extract, white tea extract), by form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules/Tablets), by application (Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals) and region, providing targeted insights for strategic decision-making.

: Detailed breakdown by type (green tea extract, black tea extract, oolong tea extract, white tea extract), by form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules/Tablets), by application (Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals) and region, providing targeted insights for strategic decision-making. Competitive Landscape: Profiling major players and their strategies for capturing market share, including new product launches, partnerships, and technological advancements.

Why This Report is Essential for Industry Leaders: This report equips decision-makers in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries with actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities. From identifying lucrative growth segments to understanding market challenges, the Tea Extract Market Report delivers a complete market outlook backed by reliable data and analysis.

Who Should Read This Report:

C-suite executives looking for strategic opportunities in product development and market expansion.

R&D teams focused on innovating new tea extract applications across various sectors.

Business development and marketing professionals aiming to capture growing consumer interest in functional, health-centric ingredients.





The Tea Extract Market report is a must-have resource for companies looking to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive environment. It equips industry leaders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Global Tea Extract Market Overview

Rising Health Consciousness: The growing recognition of the health advantages linked to tea extracts, including antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects, is a primary catalyst for the Tea Extract Market. Consumers are increasingly favoring natural, clean-label items that have practical advantages. This trend is increasing demand in sectors such as nutraceuticals, functional beverages, and cosmetics, generating profitable growth prospects for firms prepared to leverage this transition.

Expanding Functional Beverage Sector: The functional beverage sector is undergoing significant expansion, propelled by consumer demand for health-oriented, energy-enhancing drinks. Tea extracts, characterized by their abundant polyphenols and catechins, are progressively being incorporated into these beverages. This expansion stimulates demand in the Tea Extract Market, fostering innovation and creating possibilities for enterprises to distinguish themselves through product diversity and development.

Growth in Natural Cosmetic Products: The worldwide transition to natural ingredients in personal care and cosmetics has profoundly influenced the Tea Extract Market. Tea extracts, recognized for their anti-aging and skin-calming qualities, are being integrated into numerous cosmetic compositions. This demand creates new chances for market participants to launch innovative skincare products based on tea extracts, enhancing overall market growth and broadening commercial prospects in the beauty sector.





High Production Costs: The increasing demand for tea extracts is hindered by substantial production costs in the Tea Extract Market. The expenses related to extraction methods, along with stringent quality control measures, pose obstacles for smaller firms. This may restrict market penetration and complicate competitive pricing, consequently hindering expansion in cost-sensitive regions or sectors such as mass-market beverages and cosmetics.

Limited Awareness in Developing Regions: Regardless its expanding global prominence, the utilization of tea extract remains constrained in certain emerging markets. Insufficient consumer understanding on the advantages of tea extracts in food, beverages, and personal care products may impede demand. This limitation in the Tea Extract Market hampers growth prospects, especially in emerging regions where economic circumstances may further obstruct the widespread use of premium tea extract products.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The Tea Extract Market is susceptible to supply chain disruptions caused by climate change, labor shortages, and trade rules affecting tea cultivation. Variations in the supply of raw tea leaves can lead to price volatility and irregular availability of tea extracts. These factors elevate operational expenses for manufacturers, engendering unpredictability and constraining enterprises' ability to satisfy increasing demand at consistent prices.

Geographical Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Tea Extract Market, propelled by substantial tea production in nations such as China, India, and Japan. These regions benefit from ample raw material availability and robust traditional tea consumption, driving market expansion. The increasing demand for tea-based products in Europe and North America enhances global expansion. This geographical advantage provides a competitive benefit, improving supply chain efficiency and allowing enterprises to access new markets.

Key Players

The “Global Tea Extract Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont, Kemin Industries, Givaudan, Synthite Industries Ltd., Frutarom.

Tea Extract Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Tea Extract Market into Type, Form, Application and Geography.

Tea Extract Market, by Type Green Tea Extract Black Tea Extract Oolong Tea Extract White Tea Extract





Tea Extract Market, by Form



Powder Liquid Capsules/Tablets



Tea Extract Market, by Application Beverages Dietary Supplements Cosmetics and Personal Care Food and Confectionery Pharmaceuticals



Tea Extract Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



