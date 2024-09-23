DigiKey’s Linda Johnson receives Women in Electronics Unity Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Linda Johnson, executive vice president of operations for DigiKey, has received the WE Unity Award from industry organization Women in Electronics (WE).

“It is with great honor and pleasure to recognize Linda Johnson for her outstanding service as a leader of both character and impact in the electronics industry,” said Jackie Mattox, WE founder, president and CEO. “Linda is a true professional who exhibits the gold standard of leadership, and we are blessed for her involvement with our organization.”

In 2021, WE began distributing the WE Unity Award to individuals who consistently advocate for the WE mission of expanding opportunities for women in the electronics industry, industrial industry and related markets. Recipients are selected by the WE Executive Team for consistently demonstrating a leadership style of civility, ethics and humanity. Johnson and other recipients also serve as role models within the WE community, their organization and the industry.

Johnson has been a member of WE since 2018, when DigiKey first became a sponsor and partner of the organization, and has served on the Advisory Council since 2019. She has encouraged women in the industry to get involved in the organization and participates in education opportunities. She has also been a speaker at WE’s Annual Leadership Development Summit. As a leader, Johnson is passionate about supporting women and helping them invest in their professional development, both within DigiKey and the WE community.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the WE Unity Award,” said Linda Johnson, executive vice president of operations at DigiKey. “I appreciate being part of an organization that so closely aligns with my personal values and beliefs, as well as the opportunity to meet amazing people in our industry and to learn from and with them.”

The award was given during the WE Leadership Development Summit, held in California earlier this month. Also recognized with a WE Unity Award was Don Akery, CEO of Waldom for his positive influence and advocacy as a leader in electronics.

For more information about DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.6 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

laura.stengrim@digikey.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1eed880-843c-4968-8fac-87a7b0ac6c50



