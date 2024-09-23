Kids Bicycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids Bicycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Battery Operated), By Type (Mountain Bikes), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kids bicycle market size is expected to reach USD 26.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030

The growth is attributed to rising demand for bicycling as a fun activity among children who are hugely influenced by toon characters riding bicycles.







For instance, the character Calvin from the comic Calvin and Hobbes can be seen in the bicycle. The cycle manufacturers have leveraged these features to market bicycles. Cartoon Network Ben Ten Bicycle is one such product that gained tremendous popularity in the countries including India, Maldives, Indonesia, and Pakistan.



In addition, schools and residential societies have been conducting cycling races, marathons, and relays. Such activities develop discipline, sportsmanship, and team spirit among kids. This, in turn, drives the kids, parents, and teachers to take interest in cycling, thereby propelling the kids bicycle market growth. Cycling is further promoted for various health benefits among kids.



It has been proved through various medical researches that cycling improves fitness. Along with improving physical strength and growth, it even results in positive mental attitude by releasing stress. It is also recommended that cycling activity in fresh air improves the metabolism by providing exercise to the cardiovascular muscles and building muscle mass.



Rise in the demand for kids cycle is being leveraged by various manufacturers. In May 2019, Strider Sports International Inc. entered the Indian market by launching two different models, Sport Baby Bundle and 14x Sport Balance Bike bicycles. The product is available online for USD 199.98 and USD 209.99 respectively. The Sport Baby Bundle is for toddlers and it comes with rocking base and no pedals. The 14x Sport Balance Bike is for kids above 2.



Some of the key players are Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Cannondale, SCOTT Sports SA, GT Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Cervelo, Fuji Bikes, Cicli Pinarello SRL, COLNAGO, Santa Cruz Bicycles, and KONA. Manufacturers have been observing the rapid growth closely and strategically expanding in the countries with growing middle-class income population.



Kids Bicycle Market Report Highlights

The conventional segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 85.6% in 2023 owing to the easily accessible products of the various brands at different prices based on the set specifications.

The road bikes segment dominated the market in 2023 driven by the increasing interest in outdoor leisure activities and growing trend towards adult health and fitness, which also influenced the global kids bicycle market while parents demanded similarly high-quality, performance-oriented bikes for their kids.

The Asia Pacific kids bicycle market dominated in 2023. This is attributable to large populations with a growing middle class, which translates to more possible child cyclists.

Companies Featured

Giant Bicycles

Dynacraft Wheels

Trek Bicycle Corporation

SCOTT Sports SA

Cycling Sports Group, Inc.

GT Bicycles

MERIDA BIKES

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon

Islabikes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Kids Bicycle Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Kids Bicycle Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Kids Bicycle Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Kids Bicycle Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Battery Operated

4.4. Conventional



Chapter 5. Kids Bicycle Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Kids Bicycle Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Mountain Bikes

5.4. Hybrid Bikes

5.5. Road Bikes

5.6. Cargo Bikes

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Kids Bicycle Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Kids Bicycle Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.4. Convenience Stores Convenience Stores

6.5. Online

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Kids Bicycle Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Kids Bicycle Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7mvhz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment