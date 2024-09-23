Salary.com to Showcase Award-Winning Compensation Solutions at This Week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s rapidly changing labor market, staying ahead of the curve requires insightful analysis based on real-time compensation data. With this growing need for trusted data and intuitive software, Salary.com will highlight its award-winning solutions, including its latest offering, SalaryIQ™, during this week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition.



Attendees will be able to see how the Salary.com platform, which draws over 10 billion compensation data points from 225+ industries, manages all aspects of the compensation process, from job description and compensation package creation to employee surveys, pay equality analysis, employee upskilling and more. This includes Salary.com’s recently released SalaryIQ real-time job posting solution, which continuously scans job boards, company career sites and other publicly available data to deliver actionable insights to end users. With this expanded data resource, HR teams are able to predict staffing needs, anticipate future trends and streamline processes.

Salary.com will also host the breakout session "How to Conduct a Pay Equity Audit" on September 25, 2024, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. PT. Led by Katie Stukowski, Vice President of Solutions Consulting, this session will guide attendees through the essential steps of conducting a pay audit. Attendees will learn how to navigate project management and identify critical problems, prepare for audits, address systemic issues in compensation practices and foster pay equity within their organizations.

In addition, employment attorney Heather Bussing, who recently co-authored the book “Get Pay Right” with Salary.com CEO Kent Plunkett, will present “Start with the Money: Pay Equity as the Foundation of Fairness.” In this session, taking place on September 24, 2024, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. PT, during the Women in HR Technology Summit, Bussing will delve into the importance of pay equity and how effective salary assessments can drive fairness in the workplace.

Carol Ferrari, VP, Product Marketing at Salary.com, commented, “To get pay right, employers need access to integrated compensation data and technology solutions. At this week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition, attendees will have multiple opportunities to get answers to their most pressing pay questions directly from the Salary.com team. We’re looking forward to helping this year’s attendees make fair pay a reality.”

Conference attendees interested in learning about Salary.com are encouraged to participate in these educational sessions and meet with company representatives at Booth No. 4911 during expo hours. To pre-book a demo, visit https://www.salary.com/business/events/hr-technology-conference.

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software and services. Over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use Salary.com’s solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape.

Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework to get pay right. The company’s flagship product, CompAnalyst®, empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplify hiring, eliminate compensation guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com’s solutions get pay right. Please visit www.salary.com/business.