DigitalC Opens New Office at Greater Cleveland Food Bank to Provide Access to Home Internet Service and Digital Skills Training

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalC and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB) are excited to announce a new partnership to benefit families and individuals across Northeast Ohio. As part of this collaboration, DigitalC has established an office within the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Community Resource Center at 15500 S. Waterloo Rd. in Cleveland, offering access to high-speed home internet services and digital skills training.

This community-based partnership provides essential connectivity to Cleveland residents, many of whom are facing rising food costs and economic hardship. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank serves more than 400,000 individuals each year, and DigitalC’s services are an essential resource for those who need reliable internet access and skills to improve their job prospects, access education, and connect with social services.

“The Greater Cleveland Food Bank welcomes DigitalC to our Community Resource Center,” said Tiffany Scruggs, executive director of the GCFB’s Community Resource Center. “Their presence magnifies our efforts to increase access to a wide range of services critical to our neighbors in need as we address hunger and poverty by offering a one-stop-shop concept.”

DigitalC’s home internet service, Canopy, offers fast speeds with no fees and free installation, allowing families to access the internet without equipment costs, contracts, or data caps. Priced at $18 per month, the service is designed to be both accessible and sustainable. Additionally, families with scholars attending the Cleveland Metropolitan School District can receive the service at no cost, ensuring that students have the connectivity they need to succeed.

"We have long sought a partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Now, together, we are serving up solutions to close the digital divide," said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer at DigitalC. "Their appetite for change aligns perfectly with our drive for innovation, and we are excited to do something special for Cleveland."

In addition to offering home internet services, DigitalC is providing digital skills training at the GCFB’s Community Resource Center. This initiative helps individuals navigate the digital world and take advantage of the opportunities that come with internet access.

Visitors to the Community Resource Center can also access a variety of essential services, including healthcare, social services, and workforce development programs offered by various partners.

