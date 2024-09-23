CSX Champions See Tracks? THINK TRAIN!® Week to Stop Track Tragedies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) is partnering with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), to observe See Tracks? Think Train!® Week (formerly Rail Safety Week) to educate and empower the public to make safe decisions around trains and tracks and raise awareness of the need for rail safety education.

“Safety is at the core of our ONE CSX culture, and is foundational to efficient, reliable train operations,” said Mike Cory, executive vice president & chief operating officer. “Our goal is zero accidents, so for us, one crossing collision is too many. That’s why we are committed to working together for safety with Operation Lifesaver and ensuring our employees, loved ones, and neighbors are well informed on how to stay safe around the railroad.”

Federal statistics show that in the United States, every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train. In 2023, more than 2,100 people across the country were injured or killed in railroad crossing collisions or trespass incidents, many of which could have been prevented.

“Public safety is everyone’s responsibility. When it comes to railroads, individual decisions can have an irrevocable impact on personal safety, and the safety of others,” said Sean Douris, chief of police, public safety and infrastructure protection. “Rail safety education is the key to incident prevention and CSX is working to reach as many people as possible to recognize the risks, know the warning signs, and how to make safe choices around trains and tracks.”

From Sept. 23-29, CSX Incident Reduction Team will actively engage in education and enforcement activities across our network to reduce the number of rail related incidents in communities where trains operate.

Visit CSX Safety Week and Operation Lifesaver, Inc.’s for more safety tips and statistics.



