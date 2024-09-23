Compact C-Arm Market to Reach $714.1 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Compact C-Arm Market by Technology (Fluoroscopy Systems and Flat Detector Systems), Application (Pain Management, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedic and Trauma and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the compact c-arm market was valued at $409.8 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $714.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the prevalence of chronic disease, increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in technological advancements are the major factors that drive the growth of the compact C-arm market growth. However, the high cost of C-arm devices and lack of skilled professionals restricts the market growth. Moreover, high growth potential in developing economies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global compact C-arm market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $409.8 million Market Size in 2033 $714.1 million CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 228 Segments Covered Technology, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease

Increase in the number of surgical procedures

Rise in technological advancements Opportunity High growth potential in developing economies Restraints High cost of C-arm devices Lack of skilled professionals



Segment Highlights

The flat detector systems held the highest market share in 2023.

By technology, the flat detector systems segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to the superior imaging capabilities of flat detector systems, including higher resolution, improved image clarity, and reduced radiation exposure. These attributes are crucial for performing intricate surgical procedures with precision and ensuring accurate diagnostics. In addition, healthcare providers increasingly favor flat detector systems for their ability to enhance patient safety while providing detailed real-time imaging, which is essential in minimally invasive surgeries and interventions thereby supports the segment growth.

The orthopedic and trauma segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the orthopedic and trauma segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the high incidence of musculoskeletal disease, increase in the number of road accidents and sports-related injuries. In addition, the rise in geriatric population contributes significantly as elderly individuals are more prone to orthopedic conditions requiring surgical intervention, thereby driving the demand for compact c-arm solutions.

The hospital segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2023 as hospitals are increasingly adopting compact C-arm systems for their versatility and portability, which allow for efficient use in various departments including orthopedics, cardiology, and emergency rooms. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure globally and the growing emphasis on improving healthcare infrastructure further propel the demand for compact C-arm systems in hospitals.

Regional Outlook

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

North America held the highest market share in 2023 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high adoption rate of innovative medical technologies, driving demand for sophisticated imaging solutions such as compact C-arm systems. In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in aging population necessitate precise diagnostic and therapeutic tools, and rise in technological advancements contribute to the market growth in this region.

Key Players

Allengers

Fujifilm Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Siemens

GE HealthCare

ALMAX IMAGING srl

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Xindray Medical International Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global compact C-arm market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, product launches, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments in Compact C-Arm Industry

In July 2022, Fujifilm Europe launched a new hybrid C-arm and portable x-ray device. FDR CROSS is a flexible, hybrid C-arm and portable x-ray machine designed to offer high quality fluoroscopic and static x-ray images during surgery and other medical procedures.

In November 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, announced the launch of the Persona CS mobile fluoroscopy system, its new, compact mobile C-arm imaging solution designed for rapid and seamless positioning in operating room (OR) environments. The powerful and compact system is designed to provide enhanced live image guidance during a wide range of surgeries in the OR, including orthopedic, complicated surgical, pain management (anesthetics) and emergency procedures.

