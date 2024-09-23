Verizon supports Davis Fire relief efforts with $10,000 donation

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the Davis Fire that has impacted Washoe County, Nevada, Verizon is reinforcing its commitment to the communities it serves by donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter . This funding is intended to support local relief efforts.



“We send support and strength to those affected by the Davis Fire," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. "Verizon understands the importance of support during times of crisis, and we hope this donation provides essential aid and hope as recovery begins.”

Verizon’s cell sites remain operational across Washoe County, Nevada. The organization is committed to keeping customers in Washoe County connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts , with extensive redundancy measures and backup power solutions across critical sites to ensure seamless service. Its fleet of over 550 mobile assets, including drone and aerial technologies, is ready to rapidly deploy and deliver essential connectivity. This capability is complemented by Verizon’s pioneering use of nearly 300 satellite-based assets, ensuring reliable communication even when traditional infrastructures are compromised.



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues its support of first responders on the front lines of fire response and containment operations in Nevada and across the nation. This year alone, the team has delivered nearly 2,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to fire camps in 13 states, including Nevada, to help provide federal, state and local public safety agencies with mission-critical voice and data service as they battled wildfires. These solutions have been provided in response to more than 200 requests for support from more than 60 agencies as they dealt with nearly 100 different named wildfires.

This marks the team’s latest response to requests for support from public safety agencies engaged in emergency response operations. In the first nine months of 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to more than 1,000 such requests from more than 500 different agencies in 46 states.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores .

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Alexis Madrigal

alexis.madrigal@verizon.com