Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as of September 19, 2024 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after September 19, 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 9.9999967% 4.9999983% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.0 0.0 Caisse de dépôt et placement de Quebec total share capital in % 9.9999967% 4.9999983%



As of September 19, 2024, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec directly or indirectly controls 1,356,318 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 4.9999983% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.

