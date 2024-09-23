Marks and Spencer PLC to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on September 24, 2024

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marks and Spencer PLC (MKS) based in London, and focused on ‘The Beginnings of a New M&S’, today announced that Fraser Ramzan and Helen Lee will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 24. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: September 24, 2024 TIME: 10:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Financial Highlights

Profit before tax and adjusting items of £716.4m (2022/23: £453.3m).

Statutory profit before tax of £672.5m (2022/23: £475.7m).

Food sales up 13.0%; adjusted operating profit £395.3m (2022/23: £248.0m) and margin of 4.8%.

Clothing & Home sales up 5.3%; adjusted operating profit £402.8m (2022/23: £323.8m) and margin of 10.3%.

Ocado Retail JV; share of adjusted loss £37.3m (2022/23: £29.5m).

International (exc. ROI) constant currency sales down 1%, adjusted operating profit £47.7m (2022/23: £67.9m).

Adjusted return on capital employed 14.1% (2022/23: 10.6%)



