Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of September 19, 2024, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously notified Holding in Nilfisk Holding after September 19, 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % N/A 5.63 Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % N/A 0.00 Danske Bank A/S total share capital in % N/A 5.63





As of September 19, 2024, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 1,526,848 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 5.63% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.





Contacts

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007

