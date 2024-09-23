Thiamine Market Growth: From USD 1,238.2 Million in 2024 to USD 2,497 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thiamine market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,238.2 million by 2024 and grow to USD 2,497 million by 2034. Sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market generated USD 1,166.2 million, with a forecasted year-over-year growth of 6.2% in 2024.



North America is poised to hold around 25% of the global market share, driven by the presence of well-established industries in the United States that utilize thiamine (vitamin B1). The steady growth and development of these sectors contribute to the sustained and rising demand for the micronutrient.

The robust food and beverage industry in the United States plays a significant role in driving high thiamine consumption. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires the fortification of like bread and cereals with essential vitamins, including B1, to address nutritional deficiencies.

The United States has long recognized the importance of preventing vitamin B1 deficiency. Since the early 1940s, mandates have been in place requiring the fortification of bread and cereals with essential vitamins. According to a 2023 report from the United States Department of Agriculture, fortification of these staples accounts for more than 40% of the country’s total thiamine consumption.

Understanding the Thiamine Market

The thiamine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of the importance of this essential nutrient in promoting health and preventing deficiencies. Thiamine, also known as vitamin B1, plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including energy metabolism and nerve function. Key industries, particularly food and beverage, heavily influence thiamine consumption through the fortification of staple products like bread and cereals. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, mandate this fortification to combat nutritional deficiencies, underscoring the nutrient's vital role in public health. The demand for thiamine is further supported by ongoing research highlighting its benefits, as well as its incorporation into dietary supplements, contributing to its prominence in the market. With a strong foundation in established industries and a growing focus on health and nutrition, the thiamine market is well-positioned for continued expansion.

Market Value of Thiamine by Region

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 13% China 12.4% South Korea 11.9% Northern Africa 7.2% Japan 6.9%

“The thiamine market is poised for growth, driven by increased awareness of its health benefits and regulatory support for fortification in food products. With rising consumer demand for essential nutrients, thiamine's importance in nutrition is more prominent than ever.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Thiamine Market

Health Awareness: Increasing consumer awareness about the importance of thiamine for overall health and wellness.

Increasing consumer awareness about the importance of thiamine for overall health and wellness. Regulatory Support: Mandates for fortification of staple foods by authorities like the FDA to combat nutritional deficiencies.

Mandates for fortification of staple foods by authorities like the FDA to combat nutritional deficiencies. Growing Food and Beverage Industry: High demand for thiamine in food products, particularly in processed and fortified items.

High demand for thiamine in food products, particularly in processed and fortified items. Rising Nutritional Supplement Market: Increased consumption of dietary supplements containing thiamine as part of health and wellness trends.

Increased consumption of dietary supplements containing thiamine as part of health and wellness trends. Research and Development: Ongoing studies highlighting the health benefits of thiamine, contributing to its growing popularity.

Ongoing studies highlighting the health benefits of thiamine, contributing to its growing popularity. Aging Population: Greater focus on nutrition among aging populations, leading to increased demand for essential vitamins like thiamine.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thiamine-market

Challenges Faced by the Thiamine Market:

Market Competition: Intense competition from alternative vitamins and supplements can hinder thiamine's market growth.

Intense competition from alternative vitamins and supplements can hinder thiamine's market growth. Regulatory Hurdles: Variations in regulations across countries can complicate the fortification processes and market entry.

Variations in regulations across countries can complicate the fortification processes and market entry. Consumer Perception: Lack of awareness or misconceptions about the importance of thiamine compared to other vitamins may limit demand.

Lack of awareness or misconceptions about the importance of thiamine compared to other vitamins may limit demand. Supply Chain Issues: Disruptions in the supply chain for raw materials can affect production and availability.

Disruptions in the supply chain for raw materials can affect production and availability. Economic Factors: Economic downturns or fluctuations can lead to reduced spending on health supplements and fortified foods.

Economic downturns or fluctuations can lead to reduced spending on health supplements and fortified foods. Shelf Stability: Thiamine's sensitivity to heat and light may pose challenges for manufacturers in preserving its efficacy in products.

Leading Thiamine Companies

DSM Nutritional Products

BASF SE

Lonza Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Kemin Industries

Nutraceutical International

Nexira

Glanbia Nutritionals

Evonik Industries

Nutritional Outlook

Shandong Huarong Pharmaceutical

Ningbo Cansun Pharmaceutical

Hebei Yuxing Chemical

Vitamins and Supplements Co.

Alltech

Shanghai Green Chemical

Nanjing Zhengu Biochemical

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts

Herbalife

Regional Analysis of the Thiamine Market:

North America: Strong market presence due to stringent food fortification regulations and high consumer awareness of health benefits.

Strong market presence due to stringent food fortification regulations and high consumer awareness of health benefits. Europe: Increasing focus on nutrition and health, with robust demand for fortified foods and dietary supplements driven by health-conscious consumers.

Increasing focus on nutrition and health, with robust demand for fortified foods and dietary supplements driven by health-conscious consumers. Asia-Pacific: Rapid growth fueled by rising populations, urbanization, and increasing adoption of fortified food products in emerging economies.

Rapid growth fueled by rising populations, urbanization, and increasing adoption of fortified food products in emerging economies. Latin America: Growing awareness of nutritional deficiencies and the importance of vitamins, leading to higher demand for thiamine in food products.

Growing awareness of nutritional deficiencies and the importance of vitamins, leading to higher demand for thiamine in food products. Middle East and Africa: Emerging markets with increasing investment in food fortification initiatives and growing health awareness among consumers.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Mononitrate and hydrochloride are the two product types.

By End-use:

In terms of end-use, the industry is divided into food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Food and beverages are further segregated into fortified cereals and nutritional supplements. The animal feed category is trifurcated into livestock feed, pet food, and aquaculture feed. The personal care segment is segregated into skincare and hair care.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa have been covered in the report.

