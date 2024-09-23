CK Snacks Acquires Axium Foods, Expanding Its Presence in the Snack Food Industry

Grand Rapids, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheeze Kurls, LLC dba CK Snacks, a premier manufacturer of salty snack foods sold across North America, has announced its acquisition of Axium Foods, Inc. (“Axium Foods”), a private label snack food company based in Illinois and founded in 1960. Axium Foods specializes in the production of tortilla chips, corn chips, extruded snacks, and pellet snacks. This acquisition strengthens CK Snacks’ product portfolio and positions both companies for sustained growth in the snack food market.



Axium Foods has earned a solid reputation for manufacturing high-quality products for private label brands. The acquisition enables CK Snacks to diversify its offerings and expand its market reach, continuing to prioritize innovation and quality.

Jamie Colbourne, CEO of CK Snacks, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Axium Foods into the CK Snacks family. Axium Foods’ expertise in tortilla chip and snack production will complement our existing product lines, enabling us to offer an even broader range of snacks. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our growth strategy, and we look forward to working together to deliver innovative, high-quality products to our customers.”

The McCleary family, founders of Axium Foods, expressed their enthusiasm about the acquisition:

“We are excited to see Axium Foods continue alongside another long-standing, family-founded business. CK Snacks shares our dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service, and we are confident the combined company will build on our legacy.”

The acquisition solidifies CK Snacks’ position as a leader in the snack food industry by expanding its capabilities and customer base. Both companies will continue to operate from their respective locations with a shared focus on delivering exceptional snack products.

About CK Snacks (Cheeze Kurls)

CK Snacks, founded in 1964 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a leading manufacturer of private label snack foods, including extruded, fried, and baked products, as well as popcorn and party mixes. The company partners with major retailers and grocery chains across North America. For more information, visit www.cksnacks.com.

About Axium Foods

Founded in 1960, Axium Foods is a private label snack food manufacturer specializing in tortilla chips, corn chips, extruded snacks, and pellet snacks. Based in Illinois, Axium Foods has earned a reputation for producing high-quality, innovative products with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.axiumfoods.com.