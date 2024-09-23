Xcelerator Business Summit 2024: Empowering Business Growth Through Transformative Panels

Naperville, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naperville, Illinois -

The Xcelerator Business Summit, scheduled for October 3-4, 2024, at The Matrix Club in Naperville, IL, is more than another business event. It's a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals to immerse themselves in a carefully curated agenda of powerful panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities. This summit is designed to provide attendees with the insights and tools necessary to elevate their business strategies and accelerate their success, making it a must-attend for those seeking significant growth in their ventures.



"The Xcelerator Business Summit is more a unique space where groundbreaking ideas are shared, connections are made, and new opportunities are forged. This event offers business owners the chance to learn from top experts and build partnerships to fuel exponential growth in their ventures," stated Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Publicity and Business Consultant, and Master Neuroscientist at TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC.



The summit will feature three major panels, each bringing together renowned industry experts who will share their wisdom and experiences across key business sectors. These sessions inspire and inform and also equip attendees with actionable knowledge they can immediately apply to their businesses, empowering them to make real changes.



The Women of Influence panel will kick off the summit on October 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM. This panel brings together a diverse group of accomplished women making significant strides in their respective fields. Mansi Shah, a seven-figure serial entrepreneur, will lead the panel, offering her expertise on building successful ventures and overcoming challenges in the entrepreneurial landscape. Dr. Alicia La Hoz, a licensed psychologist specializing in mental wellness and business leadership, will join her. Erica Priscilla Sandoval, CEO of Sandoval Colab, will share her experiences leading an innovative company while staying true to her core values. Maggie Antillon-Mathews, a top-producing managing broker, will offer her perspective on real estate, leadership, and building a successful business in a competitive market. Together, they will empower women entrepreneurs by highlighting the importance of resilience, leadership, and innovation in today's ever-changing business environment, ensuring all voices are heard and represented.





On October 4, 2024, at 12:30 PM, the Mindset Panel will delve into how cultivating the right mindset can significantly impact business success. This session, led by Jose Escobar, CEO and Founder of Connected Leaders Academy, is designed to shift perspectives and foster resilience in both personal and professional settings. Zack Tlili, CEO of Zck Tlili Enterprises, will provide insights on building a global business mindset. At the same time, Toccara Nicole, an Identity Architect and founder of VOS Consulting and Publishing International, will guide attendees on how to align personal identity with business goals to achieve lasting success. Rounding out the panel is Anthony Cutno, a renowned author and motivational speaker, who will share his journey of overcoming obstacles and how maintaining a resilient mindset can drive business outcomes. This panel will equip attendees with the mental frameworks necessary to overcome challenges, foster innovation, and achieve success both in their careers and personal lives.





The Real Estate & Investing panel, set for October 4, 2024, at 4:30 PM, will explore building wealth through smart real estate and investment decisions. Jacquelina Jablonski, Owner and Administrative Manager of Roofing by Hernandez Inc., will lead the panel discussion, offering her insights on managing a successful real estate business. Antonio Hernandez, CEO of Investor Funding Network, will provide guidance on securing funding and making sound investment choices in a competitive market. Mansi Shah, returning as a panelist, will dive into how her business acumen has extended to real estate and investment opportunities. Jasmine Willois, a noted expert in note investing, will share her strategies for leveraging this unique investment vehicle to maximize returns. Additional perspectives will be provided by Blanca Sepulveda, a financial expert, and Jennifer Sanchez, Founder of WISE, alongside Rosario Sanchez, a seasoned real estate broker. These leaders will offer actionable insights on navigating the evolving real estate and financial markets, focusing on long-term wealth-building.





In addition to the panels, the Xcelerator Business Summit offers more than just educational content. Attendees can participate in dynamic networking sessions, interactive workshops, a vibrant business expo, live performances, and other engaging activities to foster collaboration and innovation. This two-day event promises a rich and comprehensive experience for those looking to expand their business networks, gain new insights, and implement strategies that have an immediate and lasting impact on attendees' ventures. Reserve tickets now here.



The summit will also feature over 30 esteemed speakers and business leaders from across the country, providing a rare opportunity for attendees to connect directly with professionals who have successfully navigated the complexities of entrepreneurship and business growth. The Xcelerator Business Summit ensures every participant walks away with actionable insights, new connections, and a deeper understanding of accelerating business growth.



Registration for the Xcelerator Business Summit is now open. Click here now as early registration is encouraged, as space is limited, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Visit www.XBSInfo.com to secure exclusive ticket access and take the first step toward reshaping business strategies and accelerating growth.



The Xcelerator Business Summit is an annual event dedicated to the growth and development of small businesses. Martha Razo brings together some of the brightest minds in the business world to share their knowledge, provide expert guidance, and create networking opportunities crucial for success. Attendees can expect to walk away with a renewed sense of purpose, armed with practical tools and strategies to help them achieve their business goals.



For more information about attending the Xcelerator Business Summit, becoming a vendor, or securing a sponsorship opportunity, visit www.XBSInfo.com or contact the organizer, Martha Razo, at xceleratorbusinesssummit@gmail.com.

