The Ontario Home Builders’ Association Acquires EnerQuality to Develop External Training Hub for the Industry

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce that it has acquired full ownership of EnerQuality Corporation, a leading energy efficiency certification company in Ontario.



For the last 25 years, OHBA has been a proud shareholder of EnerQuality, which it founded with the Canadian Energy Efficient Association (CEEA) in pursuit of improving building and energy efficiency standards in the home building industry.

EnerQuality has developed a highly successful third-party certification business, certifying over 120,000 homes in Ontario since its founding in 1999. These programs include the ENERGY STAR® designation for residential properties, Net Zero for builders, and the EnerGuide Rating System.

With full ownership of EnerQuality, OHBA will leverage this strategic acquisition to create an external training hub, expanding its offerings to deliver industry-wide training for the home construction and renovation sector in Ontario. While EnerQuality will continue to work closely with OHBA and home builders on certification, this new division within the company will address the full training needs of the industry through direct delivery of training and service agreements with existing providers.

This investment in EnerQuality highlights OHBA CEO, Scott Andison’s, growth strategy for the organization, focused on advocacy and expanding benefits and services for members.

“EnerQuality has been a staple in the home building sector in Ontario for over two decades,” said Andison, “This investment signals our confidence in the company’s ability to integrate into our existing plans for expanding training services in key areas for the industry.”

Since joining OHBA in April, Andison’s vision for the organization has taken shape, partnering with government on advocacy goals for the home building sector and repositioning OHBA to expand its member services. The EnerQuality acquisition represents another step forward for OHBA as it works towards its new growth objectives.

About OHBA

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the building, land development and professional renovation industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 28 local associations across the province. OHBA collects, analyzes and distributes information to its members and the general public, advocates on behalf of the industry to the key stakeholders, promotes innovation, professionalism, and affordability within the industry and provides group benefit plans and other membership services.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province and contributes more than $66.6 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy.

Contact:

Andres F. Ibarguen

Senior Manager, Communications

aibarguen@ohba.ca

(647) 217-6790