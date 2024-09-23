LLYC Announces New U.S. Leadership Structure

Jeff Lambert Appointed as Executive Chairman and Mike Houston as Chief Executive Officer



MIAMI and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC), a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm, today announced a new corporate structure for the United States, consolidating its U.S. operations in order to increase resource efficiency, amplify its portfolio of solutions, and better explore new opportunities in the U.S. market.

Lambert by LLYC founder Jeff Lambert has become the U.S. Executive Chairman and Lambert by LLYC President Mike Houston has been appointed as U.S. CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Houston also joins the LLYC Global Executive Committee. Other U.S. executives announced today, which will form the new LLYC U.S. Executive Committee, include:

Federico Isuani, Marketing Solutions Americas Lead

Don Hunt, Corporate Affairs U.S. Lead

Yndira Marin, U.S. Chief Operating Officer

Michelle Olson, U.S. Chief Client Officer

Mauricio Payan, U.S. Chief Financial Officer

Kim Hoyle, Business Development U.S. Lead

Gloria Raines, Human Resources U.S. Lead







“In line with our strategic plan, this new structure will enable us to expand our presence in the U.S. and solidify our position as a key player in the world’s largest market,” stated Alejandro Romero, LLYC Partner and Global CEO. “The acquisition of Lambert Global was a pivotal moment for our firm, establishing the U.S. as our second-largest market. With this new corporate framework, our U.S. team is empowered to seize new opportunities and drive continued growth across the region.”

The new executive team will lead LLYC’s team of more than 100 professionals across the country in delivering a wide range of products and services based on creativity, influence, and innovation. These efforts are designed to enhance and protect the value of its clients’ businesses, turning every day into an opportunity for brand growth.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our agency as we continue our expansion in the U.S. market,” stated Jeff Lambert, LLYC U.S. Executive Chairman. “By establishing this dynamic leadership team, we’re confident that our growth in the U.S. will be both impactful and sustainable, and organic and acquisitive, while staying true to our commitment to excellence in corporate affairs and marketing."

“This consolidated structure unlocks the full potential of our teams,” emphasized Mike Houston, LLYC U.S. CEO. “By harnessing LLYC’s global strength and applying it to the U.S. market, we’re creating a powerful synergy that drives innovation and sets the stage for exceptional growth. This seamless blend of global vision and local expertise positions us to deliver even greater value to our clients while expanding our footprint on the world stage.”

Mr. Lambert, who founded Lambert Global in his basement at age 26 and has led the firm through 25 straight years of growth to become Michigan’s largest PR firm, and a top-10 firm nationally in investor relations, brings over 30 years of professional experience to the position of U.S. Executive Chairman.

As the U.S. CEO, Mr. Houston will head the firm’s U.S. operations and financial performance, define and execute the region’s business strategy, develop and drive organic and inorganic growth initiatives, as well as lead the U.S. Executive Committee.

Mr. Houston began his career at Lambert by LLYC nearly two decades ago as an Associate, before moving on to leadership roles outside of the firm. He later returned to oversee the firm’s operations, including its investor relations, public relations, and integrated marketing solutions. He brings well-rounded expertise in strategic leadership, marketing, product development, and finance. Prior to rejoining Lambert by LLYC, Mr. Houston was the Vice President of Commercialization at Amedica Corporation, a previously publicly traded medical device and novel biomaterial company, where he led all sales, marketing, and communications strategies. He also previously led investor relations activities at Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on finance from the University of Utah and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid and Barcelona).

In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 83.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

