Raydiant Unveils New Order & Pay Kiosk App for Restaurant and QSR Operators

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raydiant, the leading provider of in-location experiences, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge self-service Order & Pay Kiosk. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize the ordering process for restaurant and quick-service restaurant (QSR) businesses of all sizes.



The Raydiant Order & Pay Kiosk offers an interactive, self-service ordering system that integrates seamlessly with existing point-of-sale (POS) systems. Restaurant operators can effortlessly set up their kiosks by connecting to their POS and creating a Product Catalog complete with categories, items, and modifiers.

"Our Order & Pay Kiosk represents a significant leap forward in restaurant technology," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "We're empowering restaurants of all sizes to streamline their operations, reduce wait times, and provide customers with a fast, convenient ordering experience. This solution is not just about efficiency; it's about elevating the entire customer journey in the restaurant space."

Key features of the Raydiant Order & Pay Kiosk include:

Raydiant Kiosk Builder APP for easy management and POS synchronization

Remote device monitoring and management

Menu scheduling and dayparting capabilities

Live inventory syncing

Digital receipts via SMS or email



The kiosk also offers customizable assets and content, allowing restaurants to create on-brand experiences. Raydiant's professional services team can tailor background videos and images, logos, and color schemes to match each restaurant's unique brand identity.

Future releases of the app will include AI analytics to detect a customer's presence and display custom-tailored interactive content and offers in real-time, based on attributes such as demographics and mood.

For more information about the Raydiant Order & Pay Kiosk, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae9da394-f330-4497-bc36-2d0ab3de9ad3