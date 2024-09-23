Toll Brothers Opens Anfield at Malvern Community in Pennsylvania

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Anfield at Malvern, in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The community offers luxury townhomes with distinctive architecture, modern open floor plans, and basements. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open daily at 10 Alroy Road in Malvern.

Anfield at Malvern by Toll Brothers includes three collections of luxury townhomes: the Watson Collection, the Ashworth Collection, and the Patterson Collection. The community offers a variety of townhome designs, with basements included in all collections. The homes range from 1,825 to 2,995+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 1- or 2-car garages. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.





“Anfield at Malvern is a fantastic community to call home – the location, home designs, and onsite amenities make this a truly special community for those looking to purchase a home in Malvern,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are also available at the community with delivery dates as early as November 2024.

Anfield at Malvern is set in a peaceful and private setting, featuring ample open space and meandering walking trails, making it the ideal backdrop for enjoying an array of onsite amenities. Residents can take advantage of the clubhouse, outdoor pool, pickleball courts, tot lot, and a dog park, all designed to foster a sense of community and promote an active lifestyle.

The community is nestled within the highly acclaimed Great Valley School District. In addition, the location is convenient to Route 202 and other major commuting routes, offering residents easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

For more information on Anfield at Malvern, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit AnfieldAtMalvern.com.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

