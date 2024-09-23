Euroseas Ltd. Announces 3-year Charter Contract for its Intermediate Containership, M/V Synergy Busan

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a time charter contract for its 4,250 teu intermediate containership, M/V Synergy Busan, for a minimum period of 36 to a maximum period of 38 months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $35,500. The new charter will commence in early December 2024, in direct continuation of its existing charter.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are very pleased to announce that M/V Synergy Busan has extended its charter contract with a top-class charterer for 36-38 months, at a profitable rate of $35,500/day. This fixture, a strong increase compared to last-done, demonstrates that activity is starting to pick up again and charter market terms remain at very healthy and firm levels. It also seems to indicate that our investment decision to retrofit the vessel with energy saving devices (ESDs), installed during the ship’s drydock last year, is appreciated by the market and paying off. This charter is expected to contribute in excess of about 29.0 million of EBITDA for the minimum contracted period and increase our remaining 2024 charter coverage to about 95%; it also increases our charter coverage for 2025 to about 50%.”

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment TCE Rate ($/day) Container Carriers MARCOS V(*)

Intermediate

72,968

6,350

2005

TC until Dec-24 $42,200 TC until Aug-25 $15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(+)(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Dec-24

Then until Dec-27 $25,000

$35,500(***) SYNERGY ANTWERP(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Mar-25 $26,500(**) SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG(*) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Apr-25 $23,000 EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-26 $19,000 GREGOS(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Apr-26 $48,000 TERATAKI(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Jul-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL(+) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2024 TC until Dec-24 $17,000 LEONIDAS Z (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2024 TC until Mar-26 $20,000 PEPI STAR(*) Feeder 22,262 1,800 2024 TC until Jun-26 $24,250(**) EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000 MONICA(*) Feeder 22,262 1,800 2024 TC until May-25 $16,000 STEPHANIA K(*) Feeder 22,262 1,800 2024 TC until May-26 $22,000(**) EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Apr-26 $18,100 JONATHAN P(*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $27,000(***) EM HYDRA(*)

Feeder

23,351

1,740

2005

TC until Feb-25 $13,000(**) JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 In drydock

Then from Oct-24 to Aug-26 $16,500(****) AEGEAN EXPRESS(+) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Dec-24 $8,000 Total Container Carriers on the Water 23 846,172 67,073 Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment TCE Rate ($/day) DEAR PANEL Feeder 37,237 2,800 Jan-2025 SYMEON P Feeder 37,237 2,800 Jan-2025 Total under construction 2 74,474 5,600

Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**) Rate is gross of commissions of 2.5% (commissions are, typically, 5-6.25%)

(***) Rate is gross of commissions of 1.25% (commissions are, typically, 5-6.25%)

(****) Rate is $19,000 for the first 17 months, $9,500 for the next six months and $16,500 for redelivery range.



About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 150 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.



The Company has a fleet of 23 vessels, including 16 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of 67,073 teu. After the delivery of its two remaining feeder containership newbuildings in 2025, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 25 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 72,673 teu.



Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

