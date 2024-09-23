Coherent Industry Leaders Speak at ECOC 2024

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in materials, networking, and lasers, will participate in multiple panels and workshops at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, September 22-24.

Coherent technologies and products are found in communications networks from the depths of the world’s oceans to earth orbit and beyond. Coherent thought leaders will share key insights, highlight market-leading technologies, and provide a forward-looking view on the major trends shaping the future of the industry. Coherent continues to set new standards in optical networking equipment, enabling advanced AI systems and global connectivity.

WORKSHOPS

Massively Parallel Optical Transceivers and Interfaces – Where Are We on This Path?

Speaker : Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom

Sunday, September 22, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

Intra-Datacenter Connectivity: Bottlenecks & Trends for AI Clusters

Speaker : Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom

Sunday, September 22, 2024 (14:00-17:30)

MARKET FOCUS

Advances in Optical Components for Datacom and Telecom Transceivers

Speaker : Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Panel : Components/IC/PIC/Fiber

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (10:00-10:15)

Coherent Optics for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communications: Present, Next, and Beyond

Speaker : Dr. Jack Jian Xu, VP, Marketing, Telecom

Panel : New and Emerging Technologies

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (13:20-13:35)

Laser Precision: Advanced Optics and Sources Revolutionizing Automotive LIDAR

Speaker : Dr. Nagarajan Sridhar, VP, Marketing, Automotive

Panel : New and Emerging Technologies

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (14:20-14:35)

Next Gen Networking Optics Like 1.6 or 3.2T

Speaker : Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (15:30-16:30)

WOMEN IN PHOTONICS

Empowerment Bridge: Taking Cognizance from Leading Ladies in Photonics and Optics

Speaker : Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

