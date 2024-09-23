Gogoro Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gogoro Inc. (“Gogoro” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GGR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Gogoro investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation is centered on whether the Company made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose important information to investors. On September 13, 2024, Gogoro filed a Form 6-K with the SEC, stating that it had “conducted internal investigations into allegations from recent media reports claiming that the Company used imported components in certain vehicles, contrary to Taiwan’s regulations requiring that key components of electric scooters be produced domestically to qualify for subsidies. During these investigations, the Company discovered some irregularities in its supply chain that led to the unintentional use of certain imported components in some vehicles. The Company has reported these supply chain irregularities to local authorities and is fully cooperating with their investigations, while also continuing its internal review. As both investigations are ongoing, the Company cannot predict their final outcome.”

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising