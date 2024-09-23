Black Kite Announces Court Dismissal of Bitsight Technologies’ Patent Claims in Federal Court Litigation

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced that on September 20, 2024, in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Bitsight Technologies, Inc. against Black Kite, Bitsight Technologies, Inc. v. Normshield Inc. dba Black Kite Inc., Case No. 1:23-cv-12055 (D. Mass.), issued a ruling on Black Kite’s motion to dismiss Bitsight’s First Amended Complaint.



In the case, Bitsight had asserted claims for patent infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,438,615; 9,973,524; 10,805,331; 11,652,834; and 11,777,976, as well as other non-patent claims. In a written opinion, the Court ruled that the asserted claims for all five of these patents are invalid because they failed to claim patentable subject matter as required by United States patent law.

As a result of the federal court’s ruling, Bitsight’s patent claims are dismissed from the lawsuit it initiated against Black Kite in September 2023.

A copy of the Court’s ruling is available here .

Black Kite is pleased with the Court’s decision and will continue to vigorously defend itself against Bitsight’s meritless non-patent claims.

