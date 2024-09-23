Lensmart Picked Ten Designer Glasses for 2024 Glasses Trends

Chicago, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some people rely on eyeglass frames for fashion and vision correction. When wearing glasses, you must choose the right frame style for you. This 2024, we'll introduce you to trendy designer glasses you can wear on any occasion.

The popularity of designer glasses

Designer glasses are relatively popular as they're made with more premium and quality materials. Furthermore, you can customize them based on how you want to wear them. Some people wear a design glasses frame for fashion while others use them as prescription glasses. In short, the wearer will have tons of options with designer eyewear.

What about glasses trends in 2024?

Aviators, clear, and oversized frames are some of the most popular eyewear trends in 2024. While Lensmart also recommends wearing your most comfortable style, it won't hurt to experiment with your style by looking up trendy eyeglasses designs this year. It's best to opt for classic designs, as they're probably popular even as the new year comes.

Ten designer glasses for 2024 glasses trends

There are so many eyewear trends to try in 2024. Lensmart picks up 10 frame designs from which you can take inspiration.

1.Doyle

The 1930s saw the birth of Aviators, and decades later, people are still wearing this design. These retro designer glasses are stylish with their rose gold and tortoiseshell color details. Other color variants include blue, red, and black. You'll look like an elegant person when wearing this design.

2.Nalei

Bold and fierce are the words to describe these glasses. They're fashionable, and you need not add more accessories, as the design alone exudes a unique fashion statement. Your thick lenses can comfortably stay intact because of the bold rim borders. Bring a burst of colors into your style by choosing other colors from this collection, which include orange and purple.

3.Emiliano

Thin-framed eyeglasses are another trendy design you can wear in 2024. The minimalist vibe on these glasses does not only rely on the thin rim borders but also the subtle color details on the frame, which let you easily style with any of your outfits. It comes in colors like white-pink, red-blue, tortoiseshell, and gold-black.

4.Jasper

Oversized frames are functional and let you stand out among the crowd. These glasses offer frame colors including blue, black, pink, orange, and tortoiseshell. You can choose clear Jasper eyeglasses to achieve a subtle look while wearing this design.

5.Geraldine

Cat-eye frames will always be flashy. An example is these Geraldine eyeglasses, which have pointed upper rim edges. At first glance, it seems like you're wearing a butterfly glasses frame. Each piece is extremely stylish, and the gradient blue color tone brings a cool and calm vibe.

6.Kinsley

These Kinsley glasses' reserved and subtle details allow you to play with your outfit and style. Besides being an excellent option for round faces, these cat-eye glasses accentuate your facial features, making you look more attractive. Choose from blue, black, and gold color variants.

7.Ronald

This frame design is not for the minimalists, as it looks edgy and fierce. You can wear these glasses for themed and fun parties. While the design is likely to be used to look fashionable, the lenses can also be customized based on your eye prescription. Click the 'Add Lens' button to choose a lens type.

8.Ryker

Neutral color tones are popular in 2024, and this ebony with the Zebrano pattern offers a unique style for that minimalist look. The round frame shape goes well with square and angular faces. The wood-like detail makes you look cool and chic, so these glasses are ideal for daily use.

9.Rory

The best thing about large frames is that they provide complete eye protection, especially from possible debris. These Rory eyeglasses come in a classic square design with colors like tortoiseshell, ivory, and black. Make these designer glasses everyday eyewear and customize the lenses based on your eye prescription. Visit the 'Add Lens' section.

10.Marina

You're generally looking at butterfly-like eyeglasses with these Marina frames. The cat-eye designs with the floral rim details make this frame your go-to eyewear to achieve that fun and colorful look. Use the 'Try On' feature on the site to wear the frame virtually and see which color variant suits your skin tone.