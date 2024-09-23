Jade Power Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (TSXV:JPWR.H) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 6,666,666 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.075 per Unit (the “Offering”).



Each Unit consists of one trust unit in the capital of the Trust (the “Trust Units”) and one half of one Trust Unit purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance to purchase an additional Trust Unit at a price of C$0.10. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the NEX Board and the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

David Barclay

Chief Executive Officer

+1 954-895-7217

david.barclay@bellsouth.net

About Jade Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, was formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. All material information about the Trust may be found under Jade Power’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", “could”, "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Details of the risk factors relating to Jade Power and its business are discussed under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties” in the Trust’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, a copy of which is available on Jade Power’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Jade Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.